Bobwhite volleyball Returns seasoned leaders for program’s second varsity season | Sports

Tristan Menard took the reigns of the BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites volleyball team for the 2021 season. The Athletic and determined group finished the program’s first varsity season with a deep run in the Playoffs which included a home playoff win.

Q&A with Bobwhite volleyball Coach Tristan Menard

Who do you have returning, and what will they bring to the team? Seth Richards, Andrew Yates, Joe Freiberger, Nicholas Galuszka, Zachary Moore, and Nicholas Farinaccio are our returning players and bring a great deal of leadership and guidance for the new guys. Our returning players are in a great position to play significant minutes as we are a pretty young team outside of them. They’ve been huge when it comes to communication and leading by example, which is huge in any sport.

Do you have any new players who will have an impact this fall? As I mentioned before, outside of our returning players, we are a very young and fairly new group to the game of volleyball. While we’ve seen a ton of growth from everyone in just a couple of weeks, Justin Munger (sophomore), Trey Desautels (senior), and Ryan Munger (freshman) have really excelled in the early weeks of practice. They’ve put themselves in a good position to earn some reps in games, and you can see they’ve gained the trust of some of our team leaders.

What do you hope to build on after the success of last year’s Inaugural varsity season? Coming off of last year, we hope to build a competitive culture that gets off to a faster start than we did a year ago. It took us a while to become a competitive team last year, so we want to set the tone early on in the season and be able to maintain it.

When to watch: The Bobwhites host Mount Mansfield Union for the season opener on Friday, Sept. 2 at 4:30 at the BFA-St. Albans gymnasium. They host Lyndonville on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 4:30 at BFA-St. Albans.