Bobcats to compete in UKC golf tournament – ​​Leavenworth Times

By Derek Wiley

Basehor-Linwood has finished first and second in the United Kansas Conference the last two seasons.

But with five new girls playing in their first conference tournament, golf Coach Peter Diehl isn’t sure what to expect as the Bobcats hit the links at the Dub’s Dread Golf Club this Tuesday.

“I honestly don’t know,” Diehl said. “I really couldn’t say.”

Senior Liddy Porterfield is the only returning Basehor-Linwood golfer from last year’s team that shot a 450 to place second at the UKC tournament.

Porterfield will be joined at this year’s conference tournament by Seniors Amanda Smith, Hailee Dickerson, Delaney Friesen, Kaitlyn Riojas and sophomore McKenna Hutchinson.

While Porterfield has been a part of the Basehor-Linwood program for four years, the other four Seniors are just in their second season playing golf.

“They’ve developed pretty quickly to be where they are,” Diehl said.

Basehor-Linwood has 16 girls in the program, including eight sophomores and three freshmen.

“We have a heck of a lot of potential on this team,” Diehl said. “We can go places. It’s just a matter of how we develop over the next couple of years. I’m hoping we can build to where Seaman is and be one of those top teams.”

While the Bobcats are inexperienced, they do know the course. Basehor-Linwood practices at Dub’s Dread twice a week.

“We don’t get to play all the holes all the time,” Diehl said. “We know the first few. The back nine can be challenging because it’s really spread out and not a lot of shade when it’s hot. It’s a challenging course, but it’s still a good course. I like it a lot.”

The competition for the UKC Championship has certainly gotten tougher with the addition of Seaman, Piper and Topeka West.

Seaman senior Lois Deeter finished fifth overall at the 2021 Class 5A Girls State Golf Championships last fall, shooting a 161 over 36 holes.

The Vikings shot a 359 at Monday’s Topeka City Golf Championship at Western Hills to finish second behind only Washburn Rural. Shawnee Heights (431) placed fourth.

“I know that this year Seaman has a phenomenal team,” Diehl said. “I don’t think anyone is going to beat them. Piper usually has some pretty good players and Topeka West as well. The competition is really a lot harder now with more complete teams. It’s become much more competitive.”

Tuesday’s conference tournament starts at 1 pm

Basehor-Linwood will then host its home tournament Wednesday, Oct. 5 at Falcon Lakes and participate in a Class 5A regional on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at Lake Shawnee Golf Course in Topeka.

“I’m having a great time,” Diehl said. “We’re having a lot of fun with it. We’re working as much as we can. It’s one step at a time and none of this can be rushed.”