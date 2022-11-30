Bobcat Volleyball Adds Four to Roster

Montana State acting head volleyball Coach Cole Aiazzi has announced four newcomers to the Bobcat roster for the 2023 season. Joining the MSU program are Erika Gustafson, a 6-2 middle blocker from Denton, Texas; Karli Heidemann, a 6-1 outside hitter from Diller, Nebraska; Sydney Hires, a 6-foot outside hitter from Sylvania, Ohio, and Joelie Spelts, a 6-3 middle blocker from Gillette, Wyoming.

“This class, as a whole, brings a ton of physicality and levels us up,” Aiazzi said. “They all come from winning high school programs and clubs and we believe they’ll help us become Big Sky champions. We’re excited to see what impact they will make in our program.”

Gustafson has played only one year of competitive volleyball- after being a gymnast since the age of three- and has led Denton-Guyer High School to a 24-11 overall mark and a 12-2 record in conference play. She was named the District 5-6A Blocker of the Year as the Wildcats advanced to the 6A Division II regional semifinals. On the season, she posted 87 kills, hit .312 and added 62 blocks. Off the court, she was named to the 2022 Academic All-District 5-6A team.

“Erika is a late bloomer and was a gymnast for many years until she out-grew the sport,” Aiazzi said. “She’s a physical middle who moves well laterally. She also brings great energy to the court. Erika has been playing with TAV (Texas Advantage Volleyball), one of the best club programs in Texas. She wanted to play somewhere in the Northwest, and we’re glad we found her. She’ll fit in well with our current middle group.”

Heidemann attends Diller-Odell High School where she is a four-year letterwinner for the Griffins. This season, she helped her team to a 29-6 overall record. A four-time First Team All-Pioneer Conference honoree, Heidemann was instrumental in leading her Squad to conference titles in 2019 and 2022. In addition, the Griffins won the 2019 D-1 state Championship and the 2020 D-2 state title. She was named to the D-2 all-state first team on three occasions and was an All-Nebraska Second Team pick in 2020. Heidemann holds the all-time D-2 record with 2,112 career kills, and the all-time D- 2 mark with 658 kills in a single season. She was ranked No. 4 in Nebraska by PrepDig and 117th in the Nation by PrepVolleyball.

Heidemann played club ball with the VCNebraska 18 Elite Squad that were 2021 USA Volleyball 18 National Champions. She was also an All-Nebraska Preseason Super 6 selection.

“Karli is going to add a great arm on our left-side,” Aiazzi said. “She’ll bring a lot of power, a great volleyball IQ and strong work-ethic to our program. She played with the same club program as current Bobcat Mya Larson and will certainly help raise the level of our gym.”

Hires preps at Sylvania Northview High School where she helped the Wildcats to a 20-6 record this fall. A four-year letterwinner, she was a Second Team All-Northern Lakes League selection as well as an Honorable mention all-district and all-state honoree as a senior. Off the court, Hires is an academic Honor roll student.

“Sydney will bring another good arm to the left-side,” Aiazzi said. “She another kid that wanted to play in the Northwest. She comes from a successful high school program and a good club out of Ohio. Sydney is a culture kid and is passionate about the game. She’ll bring a nice competitive edge to the gym.”

Spelts plays at Thunder Basin High School where she led her team to a 36-7 overall mark and an 8-0 conference mark. A four-year letterwinner for the Bolts, she is a three-time all-state selection. This season, Spelts was named the 4A East Player of the Year after posting 771 kills this fall—a school record. She also holds the TBHS mark with 1,502 career kills. Spelts also finished her tenure with the Bolts with 310 total blocks. A 2022 AVCA high school All-Region pick, she is a candidate for high school All-America honors.

Off the court, Spelts is a 4.0 student and has been a four-time Wyoming Academic All-State honoree.

“Joelie is a gifted and physical athlete,” Aiazzi said. “She comes from an Athletic family as her mother played basketball at Iowa. Joelie has been on our Radar and has been to our Camps and she’s just a great person that will add to our team culture. She has the potential to play a lot like current Bobcat Jordan Radick. She is very good off one foot.”