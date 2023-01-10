Bobcat Legend Bill Kollar Joins 2023 National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Fame Induction Class

BOZEMAN, Montana – Nearly a half-century after his legendary career at Montana State, Bobcat Legend Bill Kollar earned college football’s Ultimate honor. The two-time All-America defensive tackle joins 17 other players and four coaches in the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Induction Class, the National Football Foundation & College Football Hall of Fame announced on Monday.

“There is no one more fitting for MSU’s first player induction, as Bill is one of four Bobcat players to have their number Retired in Bobcat Stadium after a storied college career, the highest draft pick in Bobcat history, and had a great career in the NFL as a player and coach,” said MSU Director of Athletics Leon Costello. “From all of us at Bobcat Athletics, we wish Bill a very special congratulations.”

A defensive lineman known for blending power and speed, Kollar earned First Team All-America honors as a senior in 1973 and second team honors as a junior. He was named UPI Big Sky Defensive MVP in 1972 (no record of league honors are available for 1973), when he helped lead the Bobcats to their fifth Big Sky Championship since 1964 but its first in four seasons. That campaign marked Sonny Holland’s first title as MSU’s head coach. Kollar’s No. 77 is one of four jerseys retired by Montana State, and the most recent.

“I think it goes without saying that his physical skill set was so much better than anybody else in terms of his strength and his speed and agility,” said Brad Daws, a sophomore starting defensive end during Kollar’s senior season in 1973. “He was Relentless off the ball and had an innate way of taking great angles. His tackling form was spot on, and the way he was able to create pressure on the quarterback as a defensive tackle, Frankly battling through double teams, was (dominant).”

Kollar logged 107 tackles, one sack, three pass breakups, and recovered three fumbles in 1973, the first season MSU recorded defensive statistics. A three-time First Team All-Big Sky choice, Kollar became the first lineman and second defensive player in league history to earn all-conference honors three times. At 6-foot-3 1/2 inches and 267 lbs, Kollar was clocked at 4.63 seconds in the 40-yard dash. The Warren, Ohio, native became the first defensive player to earn Senior Bowl MVP honors, also played in the East-West Shrine Game, and earned invitations to the Blue-Gray Game and the All-America Bowl, as well.

The 24th overall pick in the 1974 NFL Draft by Cincinnati, Kollar played for the Bengals from 1974-77. He earned a spot on the 1974 NFL All-Rookie Team, and finished his career with Tampa Bay (1977-82). Kollar entered coaching with Tampa Bay in 1984 before making college stops at Illinois (1985-87) and Purdue (1988-89). He returned to the professional ranks in 1990, coaching with Atlanta until 2000, St. Louis (2001-05), Buffalo (2006-08), Houston (2009-14), and Denver (2015-present). He coached in Super Bowl XXXIII with the Falcons, Super Bowl XXXVI with the Rams, and was part of Denver’s Super Bowl 50 Championship coaching staff. He is currently a defensive assistant/special projects coach for the Broncos.

Kollar joins Dennis Erickson as Bobcats inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, with Erickson – a former Bobcat quarterback – Entering as a coach. Montana State head Coach Brent Vigen has enjoyed Kollar’s continued presence around the Bobcat program. “Coach Kollar is a Bobcat through and through and I’ve been so appreciative of his support the past couple of years,” he said. “He has experienced an amazing football life and is very deserving of this great honor.”

Daws said that Kollar, one of several Ohioans to play at MSU in the 1970s, helped instill a “steel mill mentality” of toughness in the Bobcat program. “As our leader he certainly Embedded that in our defense.” Kollar’s Hometown honored him with induction into its Warren Sports Hall of Fame, and he also belongs to the Bobcat Athletics Hall of Fame, the Montana Football Hall of Fame and the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame. He volunteered with the Montana Special Olympics and served as the Crusade Chairman for the Clermont (Ohio) County Unit of the American Cancer Society.

The announcement of the 2023 class came during ESPN’s “The Championship Drive Presented by Mercedes Benz” leading up to the broadcast of Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship game between Georgia and TCU. The ceremony occurs during the 65th NFF Awards Dinner on December 5, 2023 in Las Vegas. The 2023 induction class:

Eric Berry – DB, Tennessee (2007-09)

– DB, Tennessee (2007-09) Michael Bishop – QB, Kansas State (1997-98)

– QB, Kansas State (1997-98) Reggie Bush – RB, Southern California (2003-05)

– RB, Southern California (2003-05) Dwight Freeney – DE, Syracuse (1998-2001)

– DE, Syracuse (1998-2001) Robert Gallery – OT, Iowa (2000-03)

– OT, Iowa (2000-03) LaMichael James – RB, Oregon (2009-11)

– RB, Oregon (2009-11) Derrick Johnson – LB, Texas (2001-04)

– LB, Texas (2001-04) Bill Kollar – DT, Montana State (1971-73)

– DT, Montana State (1971-73) Luke Kuechly – LB, Boston College (2009-11)

– LB, Boston College (2009-11) Jeremy Maclin – WR/KR, Missouri (2007-08)

– WR/KR, Missouri (2007-08) Terence Mathis – WR, New Mexico (1985-87, 1989)

– WR, New Mexico (1985-87, 1989) Bryant McKinney – OT, Miami [FL] (2000-01)

– OT, Miami [FL] (2000-01) Corey Moore – DL, Virginia Tech (1997-99)

– DL, Virginia Tech (1997-99) Michael Stonebreaker – LB, Notre Dame (1986, 1988, 1990)

– LB, Notre Dame (1986, 1988, 1990) Tim Tebow – QB, Florida (2006-09)

– QB, Florida (2006-09) Troy Vincent – DB, Wisconsin (1988-91)

– DB, Wisconsin (1988-91) Brian Westbrook – RB, Villanova (1997-98, 2000-01)

– RB, Villanova (1997-98, 2000-01) DeAngelo Williams – RB, Memphis (2002-05)

– RB, Memphis (2002-05) Coach Monte Cater – Lakeland (WI) (1981-86), Shepherd (WV) (1987-2017)

– Lakeland (WI) (1981-86), Shepherd (WV) (1987-2017) Coach Paul Johnson – Georgia Southern (1997-2001), Navy (2002-07), Georgia Tech (2008-18)

– Georgia Southern (1997-2001), Navy (2002-07), Georgia Tech (2008-18) Coach Roy Kramer – Central Michigan (1967-77)

– Central Michigan (1967-77) Mark Richt – Georgia (2001-15), Miami (FL) (2016-18)

