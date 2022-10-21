Bobcat Golf Plays Final Fall Tournament at The Clash at Boulder Creek

BOZEMAN, Montana — After a three-week break from competition, the Montana State Women’s golf team will wrap up its fall season at The Clash at Boulder Creek, held at the par-72, 6,309-yard Boulder Creek Golf Club course, located in Boulder City, Nevada .

The three-round tournament will be held over the span of three days, starting with the first round on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 11:30 am Both Monday’s and Tuesday’s rounds will start at 8 am Live scoring throughout the tournament will be provided by Birdiefire; a live results link will also be on the Women’s golf team’s schedule page on msubobcats.com.

The Bobcats will compete against 17 teams, plus UNLV, which will bring individuals. Fellow Big Sky Conference opponents Idaho and the host team Northern Arizona will also be in the field.

“We’ve been working on tidying up some of the little things and we’ve been working on course management,” Montana State head Women’s golf Coach Brittany Basye said. “The biggest thing we’ve been working on is trying to get our confidence level back up to where it was at the beginning of the season. Now that we’ve had two weeks to work outside with good weather, I hope we’ve gained a little bit of that back.”

Scarlet Weidig Velazquez , Lauren Greeny , Kameryn Basye , Maddie Montoya and Cora Rosanova will round out Montana State’s players at the tournament. Only Kameryn Basye has experience playing at Boulder Creek Golf Club, yet Montana State last played there at the 2019 Big Sky Conference Championship.

“This golf course is fairly long, but the greens are firm,” Basye said. “The one thing about Boulder Creek is that it can get Windy there. If it is, we’re going to have to hit some knockdowns and play some different shots.”

So far in the fall season, Montana State has had two top-5 finishes, plus two individual wins thanks to Scarlet Weidig Velazquez opening her Collegiate career with back-to-back victories at the Kelsey Chugg Invitational and the Eagle Invitational in September.

Montana State most recently competed earlier this month at the Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational on Oct. 3-4. The Bobcats finished 17th out of 23 teams.

“Overall, we’re going to be focusing on starting new,” Basye said. “We have one last tournament in the fall, and we want to go out and make it the best one we’ve had so far. I want the girls to play with confidence. We’ve had some success, but we’ve also slipped a little bit, so we have to get each player back to a good spot.”

The first round of The Clash at Boulder Creek starts at 11:30 am on Sunday, Oct. 23. Live scoring will be available on birdiefire.com, or on the Montana State Women’s golf schedule page at msubobcats.com.