Bobcat girls basketball looks for good season – Estes Park Trail-Gazette

When Ron Burgin took over the head coaching position of the Estes Park Girls’ Varsity Basketball team for the 2022-23 season, he didn’t know what to expect. After five years of retirement, Burgin was ready to resume a career in basketball coaching that boasted 35 years of experience, multiple championships, NCAA tournament berths and five Coach of the year Accolades – nothing short of first-rate. With the only prior knowledge for Burgen to base this bobcat team off of being a winless 2021-22 season that ceased after just five games due to a lack of players, however, it left an intimidating base for any Coach to attempt to build off of no matter what their tier.

Any sort of wariness that Burgin may have held, however, was immediately diminished after he saw the three Seniors of the team – Maia Kinley, Bree Wilkerson and Maya Kiser – show their potential during a pre-season open gym.

“The three Seniors were actually playing with the boys at that point because there weren’t enough girls at the time,” Burgin recalled. “I was shocked at how good they were and I thought, ‘wow. This is a different situation than I expected.’”

Burgin’s witnessing of this talent, paired with his knowledge that the three Seniors suffered a shortened season last year and COVID-altered seasons in years prior, instilled in him a mission.

“These girls have to have a good year, and that’s all there is to it,” Burgin thought. “We need to build a team around them and get them out there. As good as they are, we’ll have some success.”

Fast forward to mid-season play for the girls’ basketball team, and Burgin’s mission is in the midst of being accomplished. After dropping their first two games of the season, the Bobcat team has rallied to win five straight – outscoring their opponents 266-119 and allowing just six points in back-to-back games.

Throughout this win streak, Kinley, Wilkerson and Kiser have proven essential, each leading the team in rebounds, points per game (PPG), field goal percentage and total points.

Wilkerson leads the pack with an average of 18.6 PPG and 130 total points, Kiser follows with 10.6 PPG and 74 total points and Kinley sits in third with 6.7 PPG and 47 total points.

With some pressing assistance, junior Emilee Moore has shown her skill as a defensive specialist able to shut down competitors’ best guards, and sophomore Ivana Aledo is playing big on both ends of the court, stacking up stats in total points, blocks and rebounds.

As this successful season for the Bobcats begins to blossom, Burgin pointed to collective support shown for the team and a building on confidence as two of the biggest contributing factors outside of gameplay.

“The school, the boosters and just everybody has been so supportive. We’ve got brand new basketballs, brand new uniforms. We’re doing everything we can to get this going,” Burgin said. “Travis Machalek [past head coach] has been awesome, and it has allowed me to focus on the big picture of the team’s Offensive and defensive strategy while he focuses on skills. One of the biggest things is just convincing the players that they’re good and saying, ‘hey, we can do this,’ because they haven’t had that experience.”

The Bobcats will see their next opponent in Weld Central on Jan. 6 and will face off against one more non-league team before playing their league opener against Highland on Jan. 17.

“I think Highland is going to be one of the better teams in our league, possibly the best we’ll see, so it’ll be a good challenge,” Burgin explained. “I fully expect, though, that through our very last game of the season, we’re going to get better.