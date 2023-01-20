Bobby Portis reveals lofty goal for this season

Bobby Portis has become one of the most crucial players for the Milwaukee Bucks and he was instrumental in helping the team win the NBA Championship in 2021. The eight-year veteran has had career seasons since joining the Bucks as a free agent in 2020. This season, however, he has his sights set on a pretty big goal as per Wes Goldberg of Fansided.com. Portis is hoping to be in the running for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year Award and ultimately be chosen as the recipient.

“I wanna be Sixth Man of the Year,” Portis said. “It’s been a goal of mine for a couple of years now. I don’t think I had a realistic chance over the last couple of years [with other teams] because some of the teams I’ve been on, and my role really wasn’t big like it is on this team. I got super confident in my game and my abilities over the summertime, and add that to the confidence that I already had, I think it’s a goal that is very attainable.”

This season, Bobby Portis has been averaging 14.2 points per game and a career-high 10.0 rebounds while shooting 49.3 percent from the field and 32.1 percent from the three-point line. Portis is sixth in the NBA in points per game off the bench, and he’s leading the league in rebounds for a player off the bench. There are a few deserving candidates for Sixth Man of the Year and Portis definitely deserves to have his name among them.