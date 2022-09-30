Bobby Jones, Phil Mickelson and Arnold Palmer: Finding Remarkable Golf Collectibles at the GHS Trade Show

INDIANAPOLIS — The trade show floor at the Golf Heritage Society’s annual convention is part collectible sale, part history lesson. Look one way for a table full of hickory clubs, each with a story. Look another way and see a Trophy from a century ago.

The GHS, whose mission is to “promote an appreciation for the history and traditions of golf and to Foster friendship among its enthusiasts worldwide” brought its annual convention to Indianapolis last week, with seminars, golf outings and a trade show for any lover of golf history should check out.

