Bobby Jones Performing Arts Center removed from Historic Macon’s Fading Five list

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Historic Macon announced the removal of the Bobby Jones Performing Arts Center from its Fading Five list.

The Bobby Jones Performing Arts Center on Jefferson Street in Macon has been in the Pleasant Hill neighborhood for nearly 100 years.

The center has been on Historic Macon’s Fading Five list since 2016.

Built in 1917, the building has been closed for a while due to a lack of funds to repair it.

Resident Tonja Khabir says she’s purchasing the property to restore the building to its former glory.

She wants to give the historic building a major upgrade and make it a place for the community to share.

“Me living in this community and seeing this property blighted for so long, my motivation was to really just bring it back,” Khabir said. “Our vision for the space is to create a sort of training ground inside where it is a co-working and collaborative space where people are able to also learn and be energized on how to interact and prompt community development.”

Historic Macon says the center has spent more time on the Fading Five list than any other property.

“All of these projects take people,” Executive Director of Historic Macon Ethiel Garlington said. “We often talk about the historic places, and these historic buildings, but this work doesn’t happen without people.”

Garlington says the foundation plans to work closely with Khabir to bring life back to the arts center.

“Now that she owns it, we’ll be talking to her about historic tax credits, talking about contracting and just assisting her in any way we can,” he said.

Khabir says she’s in the planning stages of the building’s rehabilitation.