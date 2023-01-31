Bobby Hall, Blackhawks Legend and leading goal scorer, dies at 84

Bobby Hull, the Chicago Blackhawks Legend who leads the franchise in all-time goals, passed away on Sunday night. He was 84.

The Hall of Famer played for the Hawks and the Hartford Whalers of the NHL, as well as the World Hockey Association’s Winnipeg Jets over a 23-year pro career.

“We send our deepest condolences to Bobby’s family, friends, former teammates, and Blackhawks organization during this very difficult time,” the NHL Alumni Association wrote in a Tweet on Monday morning.

“Bobby began his NHL career with the [Blackhawks] in 1957. He would go on to play 15 seasons with the team, one season with Winnipeg, and another with Hartford, amounting to 1,063 regular-season games. Hull was a driven player who always gave fans a memorable experience at every game and brought them to their feet. In his retirement, ‘The Golden Jet’ was never in a rush to sign every autograph as an Ambassador for the Blackhawks.”

Hull helped Chicago win its first Stanley Cup in 23 years in 1961. They finished second on the team in scoring in both the regular season and playoffs, being awarded the Hart Trophy and league MVP in both 1965 and 1966.

“Bobby was a 3x Art Ross Trophy winner, Lester Patrick Trophy winner, 2x Hart Memorial Trophy winner, Lady Byng Memorial Trophy winner, Stanley Cup Champion, Hockey Hall of Famer, and one of the NHL’s 100 Greatest Players,” the statement continued.

Bobby Hull was the first player in NHL history to score more than 50 goals in a single season, setting the record of 54 in 1966 and breaking it by four goals just a few seasons later.

He enjoyed seven productive seasons with the Jets in the WHA, before returning to the NHL in 1979 for a brief final season before retirement.