Bobby Guy Hired as new head coach

Westwood is keeping things in the family and staying with their Guy.

The Westwood Board of Education approved longtime Cardinals Offensive Coordinator Bobby Guy as new head football coach Thursday night.

Guy, 38, is a Fair Lawn native who spent time as an Assistant Coach at Elmwood Park and Fair Lawn before joining the Cardinals staff in 2014, first under Vito Campanile and then Dennis Hard.

He inherits a program that is coming off an 11-1 season and a North 1, Group 2 Sectional title, but Guy said the Cardinals can’t just sit back and look at their rings.

“If you rest on your laurels and say everything will be OK, that’s when things can go wrong,” Guy said. “There is something to put in the work in the offseason and in the weight room. That’s what we had when Dennis was here. So we have that blueprint, and if we don’t put that work in then we aren’t worth writing about.”

Guy was a two-sport standout at Fair Lawn, where he was a third-team All-County tight end and a wrestler. After graduating from Fair Lawn in 2002, he played linebacker at Pace University. He graduated with a degree in business management but stayed on at Pace for two years as a Graduate Assistant and got his masters.

