Bobby Guy Hired as new head coach

Westwood is keeping things in the family and staying with their Guy.

The Westwood Board of Education approved longtime Cardinals Offensive Coordinator Bobby Guy as new head football coach Thursday night.

Guy, 38, is a Fair Lawn native who spent time as an Assistant Coach at Elmwood Park and Fair Lawn before joining the Cardinals staff in 2014, first under Vito Campanile and then Dennis Hard.

He inherits a program that is coming off an 11-1 season and a North 1, Group 2 Sectional title, but Guy said the Cardinals can’t just sit back and look at their rings.

“If you rest on your laurels and say everything will be OK, that’s when things can go wrong,” Guy said. “There is something to put in the work in the offseason and in the weight room. That’s what we had when Dennis was here. So we have that blueprint, and if we don’t put that work in then we aren’t worth writing about.”

Guy was a two-sport standout at Fair Lawn, where he was a third-team All-County tight end and a wrestler. After graduating from Fair Lawn in 2002, he played linebacker at Pace University. He graduated with a degree in business management but stayed on at Pace for two years as a Graduate Assistant and got his masters.

Guy stepped away from coaching for a year to work in the private sector, but realized his heart belonged on the sidelines. He got his first high school coaching job at Elmwood Park in 2010, then worked at his alma mater for two years. He came to Westwood in 2014, first working with wide receivers and defensive backs under Campanile as every level of the Cardinals football program went undefeated that season.

“I should have retired then,” Guy said with a laugh.

When Campanile left for Seton Hall Prep, Hard came in and promoted Guy to offensive coordinator. Guy said he’s worked on developing close relationships with his players.

“I think that’s probably one of the most important parts of the job in the sense that you can’t be friends with the kids, but you have to know the families and know their day-to-day lives,” he said. If I am the voice they are listening to on a regular basis, it has to come from somewhere that is natural and authentic.”

It was a poorly kept secret that Guy was the pick at Westwood. He said he had players asking him all week once they saw the Board of Education agenda, but he told them it would have to wait until final approval was granted.

Maintaining the direction of the program was important in the decision to hire Guy, according to Westwood Athletic director Daniel Vivino.

“There is a rich and proud tradition here and we’re excited about Coach Guy’s ability to continue that tradition following what a great job that Coach Hard did,” Vivino said. “Coach Guy is a teacher in the building. He’s a Cardinal through and through.”