Bobby Fish says CM Punk’s martial arts is ‘insulting the audience’s intelligence’ – WON/F4W

Bobby Fish believes that CM Punk’s martial arts-inspired offense is “insulting the audience’s intelligence.”

During an interview with NBC Sports Boston released on Friday, Fish discussed his match with Punk from the October 27, 2021 edition of Dynamite. The finish of the match saw Fish appearing to kick-out Punk’s GTS just as the referee was counting three. Punk was declared the winner regardless.

