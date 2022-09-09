Bobby Fish says CM Punk’s martial arts is ‘insulting the audience’s intelligence’ – WON/F4W

Bobby Fish believes that CM Punk’s martial arts-inspired offense is “insulting the audience’s intelligence.”

During an interview with NBC Sports Boston released on Friday, Fish discussed his match with Punk from the October 27, 2021 edition of Dynamite. The finish of the match saw Fish appearing to kick-out Punk’s GTS just as the referee was counting three. Punk was declared the winner regardless.

“Phil is not a bad pro-wrestler but what Phil is not is a martial artist,” Fish said. “I’ve been doing martial arts since I was eight years old, so I take a lot of pride in it.”

“He is a pro-wrestler, so go out, tackle, drop down, leapfrog, get it again, all that stuff, all good. In that lane, dare I say, he’s got Talent but when it comes to martial arts, you are insulting the audience’s intelligence because we are supposed to be creating an atmosphere where you can suspend your disbelief.”

Fish continued to say that selling for Punk’s more MMA-inspired offense was insulting to him.

“It’s honestly insulting for you as one of my co-workers or peers. As a martial artist, you are asking me to go out and sell, put over, your bunk** martial arts which is insulting to the audience, it’s insulting to we.”

Fish continued to say that Punk was not happy with him after their match.

“Phil, after the match, was ac**t. Frankly, as a martial artist, I went out and I laid my shoulders down for you. You should be grateful that I did because on national TV if I decided that I wanted to f**king Haku your ass, I could have because you’re that little bit of a Threat in my world. I’m not Jon Jones, or Anderson Silva, but I’ve been doing martial arts since I was young and I can handle myself enough to where I will fold you like a wet nap, Phill Brooks. So, for you to be c**ty afterwards because of a mistake that you made, it just doesn’t wear well.”

Fish went on to criticize Punk for using the GTS as his finisher, a move that was first used by KENTA.

“Not to mention, the move that he finished me with, is not even his finish. It was KENTA’s. You know, Phil, you took a man’s finishing move, which anybody who knows pro-wrestling knows that’s kind of f*** ed up and you weren’t even decent enough to change the name.”

Fish was asked about Punk’s comments at the All Out media Scrum as well.

“I think Phil kind of showed the world the scumbag he can be. Maybe he’s not that scumbag every day, but I guess we all got a little bit of scumbag in us and some of us do a better job at controlling it than others. “

On his podcast earlier this week, Fish “invited” Punk to face him in a boxing, kickboxing, or MMA fight. He expanded on those thoughts during the interview with NBC Sports Boston.

“It’s pretty apparent to people who are paying any attention, I don’t like you, you don’t like me, we can have a competition,” Fish continued. “Let’s make it a competition where I’m trying to hurt you, you’re trying to hurt me. Not you going to the booker after a misunderstanding in our match that I put you over in, I sold your bunk** bulls* *t martial arts for you, I did you that favor and then because of a misunderstanding you’re going to act all c**ty. Meanwhile, we can just get in the ring or Octagon or whatever and actually compete against each other, Let’s do it.”

Earlier in the conversation, Fish discussed his departure from AEW and a possible return to WWE.

“Contract was coming up for potential renewal and we couldn’t find common ground on the numbers that would be needed for both sides to happen, so yeah, I’m a free agent,” Fish said.

Fish was also asked about a possible return to WWE.

“I’m open to all options and offers at the moment. I do know that there have been quite a few people who have gone back through those doors [to WWE]they continued.

“Working for Hunter, I know I enjoyed it. So, I’m just happy for the people that I know that remained and the then the people that have come back to work there, I’m happy that it’s a good place to be again.”