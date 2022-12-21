Bob Stoops absolutely nailing the ending of his eulogy for Mike Leach will have you reaching for the tissue box | This is the Loop

Other prominent members of the college football world who spoke include current USC head Coach Lincoln Riley, who played for Leach at Texas Tech and later served as a Graduate Assistant on his staff, Garder Minshew, Leach’s former quarterback at Washington State who is expected to start for the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday, and Hal Mumme, who, in partnership with Leach, created the Air Raid offense as it is known today. Some of the best quotes from that memorial service can be found here. RIP to the Pirate.