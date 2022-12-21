Bob Stoops absolutely nailing the ending of his eulogy for Mike Leach will have you reaching for the tissue box | This is the Loop
Bob Stoops and Mike Leach spent just one season together at Oklahoma in 1999, Stoops as first-year head coach and Leach his Offensive coordinator. On the surface, the 7-5 record and Independence Bowl loss makes it appear like a meh season, but it was the beginning of something huge in Norman.
The Sooners went 13-0 the following season and won the national championship, although they did so without Leach, who accepted the head coaching job at Texas Tech after helping the Sooners offense improve from second-worst in the Big 12 in 1998 to first in 1999. In just one season, Stoops and Leach completely changed the program, creating an inseparable bond between the two.
Stoops was in attendance for the memorial service that took place on Tuesday for Leach, who passed away on December 12 after complications from a heart condition. The former Sooners head coach was among those who spoke at the service, and the way he ended his eulogy for the Legend who changed college football forever with his “Air Raid” offense could not have been more on point. Or more immediately-find-the-nearest-tissue-box worthy:
Perfect, as was another one of Stoops’ Quotes from the eulogy: “Let’s take comfort knowing Mike Leach lived a big life and — though too short — a full life,” Stoops said. Amen to that, Bob.
Other prominent members of the college football world who spoke include current USC head Coach Lincoln Riley, who played for Leach at Texas Tech and later served as a Graduate Assistant on his staff, Garder Minshew, Leach’s former quarterback at Washington State who is expected to start for the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday, and Hal Mumme, who, in partnership with Leach, created the Air Raid offense as it is known today. Some of the best quotes from that memorial service can be found here. RIP to the Pirate.
