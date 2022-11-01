Bob Lockhart Featured artist at Thyen-Clark Culture Center

Jasper Community Arts is pleased to present the work of Louisville, KY, award-winning artist, Bob Lockhart for the months of November and December at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center.

Lockhart’s Solo exhibit is a mixture of 2-D Drawings and 3-D sculptures.

Bob Lockhart is an award-winning sculptor whose work is in the permanent collections of the Whitney Museum of Art in New York, the Art Institute of Chicago, the Speed ​​Art Museum in Louisville, the Indianapolis Art Museum and many others.

In addition, Lockhart’s pieces have been commissioned by the Louisville Zoo, by numerous churches and schools and by private collectors. Several of his sculptures grace the campus of Bellarmine University in Louisville, where he is a Professor of art. They include a 14-foot Knight, the school’s symbol, and a portrait of the Holy Family in the Our Lady of the Woods Chapel. A 10-foot Casting of the Bellarmine statue will soon be given a place of prominence on campus.

Lockhart has taught at Bellarmine for more than 40 years, Guiding students in the creation of art and opening their eyes to the issues of social justice with annual trips to Guatemala and Appalachia.

A native of Oak Park, Ill., he holds a Bachelor of fine arts and a master of fine arts from the Art Institute of Chicago.

Lockhart’s exhibition will be on display from November 3rd – December 29th, 2022. Gallery Talk will take place on Friday, December 2nd at 5:30 pm during the Holiday Reception from 5:00-8:00 pm The event is free and open to the public.

The galleries at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center, located at 100 3rd Avenue, Suite A, Jasper, IN 47546, are open to the public Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Saturday from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, and Sunday from noon to 3:00 pm. School groups, clubs, and students are welcome. Admission is free. Donations appreciated.