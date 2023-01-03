Bob Huggins: ‘Next Time It Happens, He Will No Longer Be a Mountaineer’

West Virginia suffered its second Big 12 Conference loss in as many games to begin conference play following the 67-60 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys Monday night. The Mountaineers came back from a 13-point second half deficit to take their first lead with 7:20 remaining in the game.

Senior guard Erik Stevenson hit three consecutive Threes to give the Mountaineers the advantage, but he was issued a technical within seconds. At first glance, he didn’t appear to do anything to cause the infraction. However, upon further review, he made a minor gesture to the sidelines involving his groin.

