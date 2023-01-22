Bob Huggins: ‘I’ve Let the Great Fans in This State Down’

WVU head Coach Bob Huggins felt like his team had turned the corner following a close loss on the road at Oklahoma and then by defeating No. 14 TCU is Wednesday. That feeling didn’t last all but a few days as the Mountaineers returned to their old ways turning the ball over 20 times in defeat Saturday against No. 7 Texas.

“We’re a bad basketball team right now,” Huggins said in his postgame interview with Tony Caridi. “We’ve got to get it fixed. I’m going to work like crazy to do everything that I can possibly do. It’s frustrating. It’s humiliating. You can make excuses. You can say the Portal thing was new and we didn’t” t know what we were doing which we didn’t, but neither did anybody else. You think maybe you got the right guys but in hindsight maybe you didn’t.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button