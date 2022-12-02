Bob Bostad joining Indiana football staff as OL Coach
Sources have told Peegs.com that Bob Bostad will be the new Offensive line Coach for the Hoosiers. Bostad replaces interim Offensive line Coach Rod Carey after Carey took over Midway through the 2022 season when Darren Hiller was dismissed.
Bostad coached the O-line at Wisconsin this past season, and overall, he has 25 years of experience coaching the Offensive line position in college and in the NFL. As the offensive line coach for the Badgers from 2008 to 2011, Bostad had nine of his players get drafted, including three who were first round picks.
Bostad also coached eight linemen with the Badgers who were named First Team All-American. In 12 total seasons in Madison as a member of the Wisconsin football staff, Bostad has coached 11 All-Americans.
Bob Bostad Coaching History:
2022: Wisconsin – OL Coach
2017-21: Wisconsin – Inside LB Coach
2016: Northern Illinois – TE/FB Coach
2014-15: Tennessee Titans – OL Coach
2012-13: Tampa Bay Buccaneers – OL Coach
2008-11: Wisconsin – OL Coach
2006-07: Wisconsin – TE Coach
1999-2005: New Mexico – OL Coach
1998: San Jose State – Co-Offensive Coordinator/OL Coach
1997: San Jose State – OL Coach
1995-96: California State Northridge – OL Coach
1992-94: Minnesota – Graduate Assistant/Offensive Line
1990-91: Wisconsin-Stevens Point – OL Coach