Bob Bostad joining Indiana football staff as OL Coach

Sources have told Peegs.com that Bob Bostad will be the new Offensive line Coach for the Hoosiers. Bostad replaces interim Offensive line Coach Rod Carey after Carey took over Midway through the 2022 season when Darren Hiller was dismissed.

Bostad coached the O-line at Wisconsin this past season, and overall, he has 25 years of experience coaching the Offensive line position in college and in the NFL. As the offensive line coach for the Badgers from 2008 to 2011, Bostad had nine of his players get drafted, including three who were first round picks.

Bostad also coached eight linemen with the Badgers who were named First Team All-American. In 12 total seasons in Madison as a member of the Wisconsin football staff, Bostad has coached 11 All-Americans.

Bob Bostad Coaching History:

2022: Wisconsin – OL Coach

2017-21: Wisconsin – Inside LB Coach

2016: Northern Illinois – TE/FB Coach

2014-15: Tennessee Titans – OL Coach

2012-13: Tampa Bay Buccaneers – OL Coach

2008-11: Wisconsin – OL Coach

2006-07: Wisconsin – TE Coach

1999-2005: New Mexico – OL Coach

1998: San Jose State – Co-Offensive Coordinator/OL Coach

1997: San Jose State – OL Coach

1995-96: California State Northridge – OL Coach

1992-94: Minnesota – Graduate Assistant/Offensive Line

1990-91: Wisconsin-Stevens Point – OL Coach