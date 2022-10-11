Boating, Fishing and Football

SCBFA Is Title Sponsor of Gamecocks v. Aggies Football Game

The South Carolina Boating and Fishing Alliance once again will showcase South Carolina-made Boats and fishing tackle at Gamecock Village when South Carolina takes on the Texas A&M Aggies October 22. SCBFA is the title Sponsor of the game.

Boats up to 40 feet long and fishing tackle made by South Carolina-based companies will be on display before and after the game, showcasing companies that contribute $5 billion a year to South Carolina’s economy and support 23,000 jobs.

The SCBFA first made its first appearance at last year’s game against Kentucky. The Gamecock athletics department estimated more than 20,000 fans visited Gamecock Village to see one of the state’s top industries on display.