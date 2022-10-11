Boating, Fishing and Football
SCBFA Is Title Sponsor of Gamecocks v. Aggies Football Game
The South Carolina Boating and Fishing Alliance once again will showcase South Carolina-made Boats and fishing tackle at Gamecock Village when South Carolina takes on the Texas A&M Aggies October 22. SCBFA is the title Sponsor of the game.
Boats up to 40 feet long and fishing tackle made by South Carolina-based companies will be on display before and after the game, showcasing companies that contribute $5 billion a year to South Carolina’s economy and support 23,000 jobs.
The SCBFA first made its first appearance at last year’s game against Kentucky. The Gamecock athletics department estimated more than 20,000 fans visited Gamecock Village to see one of the state’s top industries on display.
“Last year’s boating and fishing showcase was one of the most successful Gamecock Village marketing campaigns we’ve ever had. This year’s will be bigger and better and we’re proud to be associated with the SCBFA.”
Eric Nichols
.
Deputy AD/External Operations – Gamecock Athletics
Besides iconic boat and fishing tackle brands, there will be activities for fans of every age, courtesy of the SC Waterfowl Association and the SC Department of Natural Resources. Tackle companies will have casting contests.
Founded in 2021, SCBFA’s membership includes boat and fishing tackle manufacturers, dealers, retailers, and individual boaters and anglers.
South Carolina per capita is among the national leaders in outdoor recreation, with 725,000 fishing licenses and 500,000 registered boats.
“South Carolinians are passionate about their boating, fishing and football. Having the opportunity to combine all three passions at the same time on gameday is a real honor for us.”
Chris Butler
.
Board Chairman – S C. Boating and Fishing Alliance
Participating companies include; Abu Garcia, Avenger Boats, Bentley Pontoons, Berkley Outdoors, Bulls Bay Boats, Falcon Boats, Freeman Boatworks, Key West Boats, Lew’s Fishing, PENN Fishing, Pioneer Boats, Safer Boater, SC Waterfowl Association, Scout Boats, Sea Fox Boat Company, Sea Hunt Boats, Sea Pro Boats, Sportsman Boats, Stingray Boats, Strike King, Tidewater Boats, Ugly Stik, What The Fin Apparel, Zebco and other non-profit and industry partners.
