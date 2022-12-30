Board recognizes HHS senior for arts, music

By Editorial Team
|
is December 29, 2022

Brandon Baade was recognized on December 14 by the Hicksville Board of Education for being selected for NYSSMA All-State and for being selected as a LI Scholar Artist through The Long Island Arts Alliance.
Photo Courtesy of Hicksville Public Schools

At the Dec. 14 Hicksville Board of Education meeting, Hicksville High School senior Brandon Baade was recognized for attending the NYSSMA All-State Festival held in Rochester, New York on Dec. 1-4 and for being recognized as a Long Island Scholar-Artist through The Long Island Arts Alliance.

This is the second year Baade was selected to play the euphonium as part of the All-State Symphonic Band. Participation at the All-State Festival is based on the results of student participation in the NYSSMA Solo Festival from the previous spring. Baade’s All-State euphonium score was a perfect 100, earning him a spot in the All-State Symphonic Band. These ensembles are composed of the most outstanding student musicians from around New York State.

Additionally, Brandon was selected as a Long Island Scholar-Artist through the Long Island Arts Alliance (LIAA). He is one of only five students island-wide to receive this recognition for music. The LIAA has developed the Scholar-Artist Awards program to present outstanding high school-age artists to the public in monthly profiles that will appear in Newsday and on Newsday.com. Scholar–Artists are chosen from five disciplines: Visual Arts, Music, Theater, Dance, and Media Arts. Brandon will be Featured in Newsday in May of 2023 for this recognition.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button