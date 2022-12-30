Board recognizes HHS senior for arts, music

At the Dec. 14 Hicksville Board of Education meeting, Hicksville High School senior Brandon Baade was recognized for attending the NYSSMA All-State Festival held in Rochester, New York on Dec. 1-4 and for being recognized as a Long Island Scholar-Artist through The Long Island Arts Alliance.

This is the second year Baade was selected to play the euphonium as part of the All-State Symphonic Band. Participation at the All-State Festival is based on the results of student participation in the NYSSMA Solo Festival from the previous spring. Baade’s All-State euphonium score was a perfect 100, earning him a spot in the All-State Symphonic Band. These ensembles are composed of the most outstanding student musicians from around New York State.

Additionally, Brandon was selected as a Long Island Scholar-Artist through the Long Island Arts Alliance (LIAA). He is one of only five students island-wide to receive this recognition for music. The LIAA has developed the Scholar-Artist Awards program to present outstanding high school-age artists to the public in monthly profiles that will appear in Newsday and on Newsday.com. Scholar–Artists are chosen from five disciplines: Visual Arts, Music, Theater, Dance, and Media Arts. Brandon will be Featured in Newsday in May of 2023 for this recognition.