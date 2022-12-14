Board approves extension for Coach Wes Miller

Despite an up-and-down start to Wes Miller’s tenure as University of Cincinnati men’s basketball coach, the school still has faith that the 39-year-old is the man for the job.

Cincinnati announced Wednesday that the school’s board of trustees approved a new two-year contract extension for Miller that will run through the 2028-29 season.

With the extension, Miller’s average annual salary grows from $1.31 million to $2.95 million.

“We have the right Coach to lead us into the Big 12 in Wes Miller,” Cincinnati Director of Athletics John Cunningham said. “This new contract extension provides further stability and increases investment into our men’s basketball program, which will set us up for success in the best league in America. Wes is one of the best young coaches in the country. He is building something special here at Cincinnati. We share his commitment to winning and look forward to competing for Championships in the coming years.”

