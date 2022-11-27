Bo Nix: ‘Still some football left to play’ before deciding whether to return to Oregon Ducks, remain in 2023 NFL Draft

Bo Nix says he’s waiting until the end of the season to determine what his plans are for 2023. When and where Oregon’s season will end is not yet clear after its loss to Oregon State.

Nix went 27 of 41 for 327 yards with two touchdowns for the No. 9 Ducks in a 38-34 loss to No. 21 Oregon State Saturday afternoon at Reser Stadium. Whether it’s his last game in college football, his 12th of 14 at UO this season or the first of two opportunities to play OSU, if Nix returns next season, is unclear.

The loss leaves Oregon (9-3, 7-2 Pac-12) needing a Washington State win over Washington in the Apple Cup for it to earn a spot in the Pac-12 Championship game against No. 6 USC at Allegiant Stadium on Friday. If Washington wins, the Ducks will not play for the conference title for the first time since 2018 and be unlikely to earn a spot in a New Year’s Six Bowl or possibly the Alamo Bowl, with the Dec. 17 Las Vegas Bowl a distinct possibility.

“After a game like this it’s important — our season is not over with,” Nix said. “Whatever the next game is going to be, whenever we find that out, we’ll be looking forward to that next game. Kind of the way college football goes is a lot of things change from season to season so you can’t worry about that until the season is completed and finished. There’s still some football left to play.”

Nix is ​​completing 71.5% of his passes for 3,388 yards with 27 touchdowns and six interceptions this season, ran for 504 yards and 14 scores and has a receiving touchdown.

The fourth-year junior has an additional year of eligibility if he chooses to opt-out of the 2023 NFL Draft and return to college. As was the case last season, players who would have exhausted their Collegiate Eligibility after the 2022 season if not for the paused Eligibility clocks in 2020-21 are entered into the draft and will decide whether to remain or opt-out.

Nix was one of three Oregon players with a year of eligibility remaining to take part in last week’s senior day ceremonies.

“I think it depends on each individual’s personal goals,” Nix said. “Some guys are ready to go off and leave college. Some guys enjoy college football and like to stay. In my opinion there’s no right or wrong answer it’s based off each individual guy. Some guys are comfortable leaving, some guys would rather stay.

“Just trying to finish out the season and whatever’s next, go out there and perform at a high level.”