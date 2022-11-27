Bo Nix opens up on his upcoming NFL or return to Oregon decision

Oregon senior quarterback Bo Nix will have to make a difficult decision in the next few days to weeks. Does he choose to play in Oregon’s Bowl Game, sit out to protect his health ahead of the NFL Draft, and end his college career, or does he go and use the extra year of Eligibility the NCAA gave Athletes due to the COVID year?

That decision won’t be known for some time because Nix is ​​focused on the short-term destination for the Ducks.

“After a game like this, it’s important to know our season isn’t over with,” said Nix. “Whenever the next game, when we find that out, we’re looking forward to our next game.”

The Ducks will play in the Pac-12 Championship Game against USC if Washington State can win the Apple Cup Saturday night against Washington. A Washington win knocks the Ducks out of the Pac-12 Championship Game and is likely to a Bowl game like the Alamo Bowl, Holiday Bowl, or Las Vegas Bowl.

This season has been a revelation for Nix and his career. He’s gone from a five-star QB who played too inconsistently into one of the sport’s most reliable and talented quarterbacks. His play under the Offensive Coordinator turned Nix into a potential Heisman candidate, and NFL Scouts have started picking up interest in the QB’s talents.

This season Nix has thrown for 27 touchdowns, completed 71 percent of his passes for 3,338 yards, and he’s led FBS quarterbacks in rushing touchdowns with 14. His play has been one of the best at the quarterback position in a single season in Oregon’s past 10 years.

Dillingham is now reportedly on his way out to become the head coach at Arizona State, meaning Nix would have to play for a fifth Offensive Coordinator in five years in college if he came back to Oregon. He says he won’t even start thinking about that decision yet.

“The way college football goes, a lot of things change from season to season, so you can’t worry about that until the season is completed and is finished. We still have some football to play.”

Nix was asked just what goes into making the decision to play an extra fifth year of college ball and how players can come to those conclusions.

“I think it depends on each individual’s personal goals,” he said. “Some guys are ready to go off and leave college football; some enjoy college football and would like to stay. In my opinion, there is no right or wrong answer. It’s kind of based on each individual guy; some guys are comfortable leaving, some guys would rather stay.”

Was this the last game we saw Nix play at Oregon? Will he play in the Bowl game? Will he return to Oregon for a second season or go off to the NFL? We’ll have to wait for those answers.

“Just try and finish out the season and whatever is next, go out there and do it at a high level,” said Nix.