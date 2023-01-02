Bo Jackson’s first recruiting letter came from IU football, Lee Corso

IU football’s history is littered with what-could-have-beens. (That happens for Division I’s all-time leader in losses.) But this one really makes you dream a little bit.

On Page 41 of Jeff Pearlman’s “The Last Folk Hero: The Life and Myth of Bo Jackson,” there’s an interesting tidbit for IU fans.

“In the aftermath of his personal decimation of Brookwood, the first recruiting letter arrived. It was sent via the University of Indiana, and signed by the head Coach Lee Corso…”

Yes, it’s obviously Indiana University, but it’s the season for forgiveness, so let it slide.

“The vague wording was nothing to get overly excited about, but Jackson was blown away by the Nifty letterhead, by the praise of his game. Really, that a school located some five hundred miles to the north knew of his existence. The note was accompanied by a small red-and-white Hoosiers pen that Jackson proudly showed around school, then placed in a Trophy case back home.”

Jackson didn’t use that pen to sign with the Hoosiers, instead opting for a two-hour drive to Auburn for college, where he won the 1985 Heisman Trophy. No Hoosier player has ever won the Heisman, although in 1989 Anthony Thompson almost (and should have) won.

Jackson went onto superstardom, playing both football and baseball professionally, had the “Bo Knows” Nike ad campaign and was the Greatest Tecmo Bowl character of all-time.

It worked out OK for him.

