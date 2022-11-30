BMW Championship golf tournament seeks volunteers

The BMW Championship golf tournament, whose proceeds benefit the Evans Scholars Foundation of the Glenview-based Western Golf Association, is seeking volunteers for its event Aug. 15-20, 2023, at Olympia Fields Country Club. Volunteers perform key duties inside and outside the ropes during the tournament, including welcoming patrons, assisting corporate Hospitality guests and working in the Merchandise tent.

Volunteers must be at least 18 years old and must commit to working at least three 4- to 6-hour shifts during the tournament week. The deadline to apply is Dec. 19.

Applicants must also purchase a $175 uniform package, although the contents are valued at more than $600. They include two Peter Miller golf shirts, one Peter Miller outerwear piece, a hat or visor, a clear BMW Championship bag, food and beverage vouchers and credentials.

The BMW Championship features the top 50 players in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, vying to earn one of the 30 spots in the season-ending Tour Championship. Since 2007, the BMW Championship has contributed more than $40 million to fund caddy scholarships through the Evans Scholars Foundation.

To volunteer or view descriptions of the volunteer committees, visit bmwchampionship.com/volunteers.