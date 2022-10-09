Bluffton vs. Franklin volleyball recap

The Bluffton University volleyball team rolled into fall break with a convincing 3-0 sweep of visiting Franklin College on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Bluffton improved to 14-6 overall and 2-1 in the Heartland Conference, while Franklin fell to 7-11 with a 1-2 mark in the conference.

Freshman Jenna Woods (DeGraff/Riverside) hammered home seven kills after her career-best 19 two nights ago in Bluffton’s 3-1 win over Manchester. Julianne Kincaid (Galion/Northmor) and Maddie White (Ashland) chipped in with six winners apiece, while sophomore Chloei Barnett (Wapakoneta) added five kills.

White and fellow senior Elle Price (Pocono Pines, PA/Findlay) led the way with 17 and 12 assists, respectively. Freshman Emma Organ (Lambertville, MI/St. Ursula Academy) piled up 15 digs and she fired a team-high five aces as Bluffton served Franklin off the floor with 15 aces in just three sets! White added four aces to her impressive stat line.

Alysha Like (McComb) stuffed the Grizzlies with two Solo blocks, while Kaylie Campbell (Camden/Preble Shawnee) tallied two block assists.

Bluffton is back in the friendly confines of the Sommer Center for a third straight match when the Beavers welcome Anderson University for a 7 pm Showdown on Wednesday, Oct. 12.