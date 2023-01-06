Blues visit the Canadiens after Thomas’ 2-goal game

St. Louis Blues (19-17-3, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (15-20-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7 pm EST

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues visit the Montreal Canadiens after Robert Thomas’ two-goal game against the New Jersey Devils in the Blues’ 5-3 win.

Montreal has a 15-20-3 record overall and a 7-10-0 record in home games. The Canadiens are fifth in league play with 177 total penalties (averaging 4.7 per game).

St. Louis has a 12-9-1 record in road games and a 19-17-3 record overall. The Blues are 5-0-2 in games decided by one goal.

The Matchup Saturday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Canadiens won 7-4 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Suzuki has 15 goals and 17 assists for the Canadiens. Cole Caufield has six goals over the last 10 games.

Jordan Kyrou has 19 goals and 19 assists for the Blues. Brandon Saad has scored five goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 1-8-1, averaging 1.8 goals, three assists, 4.8 penalties and 13.1 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game.

Blues: 6-2-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Sean Monahan: out (foot), Brendan Gallagher: day to day (lower-body), Carey Price: out (knee), Emil Heineman: out (thumb), Kaiden Guhle: out (leg), Paul Byron : out (hip), Michael Matheson: out (lower-body).

Blues: Vladimir Tarasenko: out (hand), Logan Brown: day to day (upper-body), Marco Scandella: out (hip), Ryan O’Reilly: out (foot), Torey Krug: out (lower-body), Scott Perunovich: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.