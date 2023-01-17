Blues’ Jake Neighbors is scoring goals, sticking up for teammates: ‘Heck of a game’

ST. LOUIS — When Jake Neighbors was recalled by the Blues in early January, he was asked how much he’d benefited from his stint with the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds. They said all the right things about scoring goals and gaining confidence and wrapped it up with “we’ll see.”

Well, we’re seeing.

The 20-year-old might have had his best game of his 30 in the league Monday against Ottawa. He opened the scoring, stuck up for a teammate and flashed speed on a Breakaway that nearly netted his second goal of the game.

“I think with more time comes more comfort,” Neighbors said. “Just being up here and getting the minutes and being around the guys, the more you do that, the more comfortable you’re going to get.”

Neighbors has played 21 games this season with the big club. In his first 13, he had one point, a goal on opening night Oct. 15. In the eight since he’s been recalled from the AHL, he has five points (two goals, three assists).

Without the work of Neighbors and goalie Jordan Binnington, the Blues might’ve been looking at a third straight loss Monday. But with the rookie’s performance and Binnington’s 32 saves, they topped Ottawa 2-1, improving to 2-2 on their seven-game homestand.

Neighbours’ night started with his third goal of the season just 5 minutes, 30 seconds into the game. But before we look at the goal, let’s look at the play he made along the wall that helped the Blues gain possession, which set up the goal.

The Senators tried to exit their defensive zone by going up the wall. However, Neighbors put a lot of pressure on the Sens’ Jacob Lucchini, who coughed up the puck to the Blues’ Josh Leivo.

“Every little thing I can do, being on top guys, taking away their time and space, just trying to be effective out there, whatever way that is,” Neighbors said.

That’s always been a characteristic of the Blues’ 2020 first-round pick, but it’s been even more noticeable lately.

“He’s a hound. He gets on people, and it’s tough to get him off you,” Blues Coach Craig Berube said.

After Leivo took control of the puck, he fed it to defenseman Calle Rosen, who skated it to the Offensive zone, nearly all the way to the goal line, before backhanding a pass to the front of the net.

That’s where the Puck found Neighbours, crashing the net with his stick on the ice and ready for the scoring opportunity.

Neighbours’ third goal of the season and fourth of his career gave the Blues a 1-0 lead.

“Yeah, it’s kind of cliche — just go to the net with your stick on the ice and hope somebody finds you,” he said. “Leivs had a good quick-up to Rosie, and Rosie made an Unreal pass. I was just leaning on that stick and hoping it would bounce off it.”

The Blues led 2-0 after Noel Acciari scored later in the first period, and then in the second period, it was Neighbors sticking up for Acciari that was the story of the night.

Acciari was cutting to the middle of the Offensive zone with the Puck when Ottawa’s Parker Kelly got him up high with his left elbow, sending the Veteran to the ice.

Neighbors took exception, dropping the gloves with Kelly.

“I didn’t like the way (Acciari) went down,” he said. “I didn’t exactly see how the play happened, but he went down awkwardly. I didn’t like the play and thought he was the man, so I went right after him.”

Neighbors played junior hockey for the Edmonton Oil Kings and played against Kelly, who spent time with the Prince Albert Raiders, two teams that play in the rugged Western Hockey League.

“I had a few scraps in junior,” Neighbors said. “A Western boy, I guess it’s kind of part of the league over there. I think I had eight, maybe nine in junior, so it was about time I got in one here. I know (Kelly) is not shy about it. I knew I’d get a good answer.”

According to Hockey Fights, Neighbors had six fights in junior, and his first in the NHL was impressive. They got in seven good licks, mixing some straight-ahead punches with one big uppercut.

“You black out in those moments,” Neighbors said. “You don’t really know what’s going on. You just start swinging and keep your head down. I think that’s been my strategy almost every one I’ve been in: Just get in there and tuck the chin and swing. Until I find someone that makes me pay for that, I’ll probably just keep that up.”

Acciari, who didn’t know what Kelly had done to him, was impressed with Neighbours’ response.

“I was kind of cutting in, and I thought he just kind of caught the back of my leg,” Acciari said. “I didn’t really know what happened, but Jakey, good teammate stepping up. He handled himself really well, and I was happy for him. I owe him a nice little dinner.”

Even Berube, who was involved in 241 fights in his NHL career, according to Hockey Fights, was impressed.

“That’s good teamwork: Step in and take care of your teammate,” Berube said. “I think going back to last year, high-character kid. That’s the type of player he is.”

The response by Neighbors had Brayden Schenn’s influence all over it. Neighbors has lived with Schenn, a skilled player who routinely sticks up for teammates, at times in the past two years.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Neighbors said. “You guys know how much I look up to him and what he’s done for me. It’s pretty important, but at the same time, I think I’ve always prided myself on protecting my teammates and standing up for them.”

After Neighbors served his five-minute fighting major, a bunch of Blues players were at the bench to greet and congratulate him.

“A couple of surprised faces,” Neighbors said. “I don’t think anybody really knew I could hold my own in there. It was funny to see the look on some guys’ faces. It made me smile.”

Schenn joked about it after the game.

“That’s just a proud moment there,” he said. “I didn’t know kids stuck up for teammates these days.”

Neighbors wasn’t done trying to contribute Monday. He went on a Breakaway Midway through the third period, but a bid for his second goal of the game was denied by Ottawa goalie Cam Talbot.

That didn’t take away from his night, though. It added to it.

“They did a great job,” Berube said. “I thought he had a heck of a game — just on pucks, strong, scored a goal, at the net, had a breakaway. He was just competitive. They make good puck plays. He makes plays under duress. When there’s people on him, he still makes a play or gets it out or does a good job.”

Neighbors looks a lot more poised since returning from the minors.

“He’s been great since he’s been back up,” Acciari said. “He was great early on, and just maybe a little more experience down there helped him get his confidence. He’s good with the puck, smart in the D-zone, and he’s been fun to play with.”

Binnington was the No. 2 star of the game and said the No. 1 star Neighbors received was well deserved.

“They provided a lot of energy, and I think that goes a long way,” Binnington said. “They could’ve had two or three (goals) tonight. He was in the great areas and playing great. I’m happy for him.”

When Neighbors said, “We’ll see,” he was right.

“I think kind of just getting into a steady swing of things, realizing that emotionally I need to be there, wherever I’m playing, whether that’s down in Springfield or up here with the Blues,” he said. “That maybe took a little bit of adjustment my first couple of times up and down. Obviously, I’m young, it’s my first year, so I’m still trying to learn some things. It’s been good, and with more time it’ll only get better.”

(Photo of Jake Neighbors and Parker Kelly: Jeff Curry / USA Today)