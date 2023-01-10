Blues host the Flames after Schenn’s 2-goal game

Calgary Flames (19-14-8, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (20-18-3, fifth in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 8 pm EST

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Calgary Flames after Brayden Schenn scored two goals in the Blues’ 3-0 win against the Minnesota Wild.

St. Louis is 20-18-3 overall and 7-8-2 at home. The Blues have conceded 147 goals while scoring 129 for a -18 scoring differential.

Calgary has a 7-7-6 record on the road and a 19-14-8 record overall. The Flames have a 7-7-5 record in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season. The Blues won 5-2 in the previous matchup. Schenn led the Blues with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavel Buchnevich has scored 13 goals with 21 assists for the Blues. Brandon Saad has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Nazem Kadri has 16 goals and 15 assists for the Flames. Tyler Toffoli has scored five goals and added eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 5-3-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Flames: 6-2-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: Vladimir Tarasenko: out (hand), Logan Brown: out (upper-body), Marco Scandella: out (hip), Ryan O’Reilly: out (foot), Torey Krug: out (lower-body), Scott Perunovich: out (shoulder).

Flames: Brett Ritchie: out (wrist), Oliver Kylington: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .