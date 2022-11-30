Bluejay Women’s Soccer Signs Andrine Westlie for 2023

OMAHA, Neb. – The Creighton Women’s soccer 2023 signing class grew to six newcomers on Wednesday, November 30 as head Coach Ross Paul announced the signing of Andrine Westlie.

Originally from Sandvika, Norway, Westlie will have three years of eligibility remaining after spending the last two seasons at Oklahoma. Westlie redshirted her first year with the Sooners before appearing in three contests as a redshirt freshman this past season.

Before arriving at Oklahoma, Westlie played three seasons for Bærum SK on the Bærum team after debuting at the age of 14. She appeared in 49 matches, tallying 36 goals and 49 assists to lead the Norwegian league in scoring once and assists twice. Westlie was honored as the league’s Young Player of the Year in both 2018 and 2019, when she helped lead Bærum SK to a gold medal at the U16 Girls USA Cup in 2018. Overall, Westlie guided her club Squad to the U13, U15 and U16 league championships during her time with Bærum SK.

“Andrine has all the key qualities we look for to have an immediate impact in our program,” said Paule. “We see high level potential in her to develop and she has the work ethic to achieve great things ahead. We look forward to her arriving on campus this spring and getting to work with her right away.”

Westlie joins the 2023 signing class of Savanna Solomon (Papillion, Neb.), Kelly Flores (Hanover Park, Ill.), Keaton Coad (Olathe, Kan.), Tejia Murray-Powell (Pickering, Ontario, Canada) and Kendal Radke ( Overland Park, Kan.).