Bluejay Women’s Basketball to Battle South Dakota on Thursday

Omaha, Neb. — Coming off an impressive road win at #23 South Dakota State, the Creighton Women’s Basketball team returns to South Dakota for another road game as the Bluejays face the Coyotes on Thursday, November 10 at 7:00 pm

Series with South Dakota: Creighton Trails 14-12

Creighton trails the overall series with South Dakota, 14-12. The Bluejays hold a 9-5 edge in Omaha and have earned three victories in Vermillion.

The Coyotes have claimed the last six meetings with Creighton. Creighton’s last win at South Dakota came in 2012, 53-49 on Nov. 20.

Series with South Dakota:

Date Opponent Score

2/16/78 South Dakota W, 75-67

2/10/79 at South Dakota L, 58-81

2/16/80 South Dakota W, 66-62

11/29/80 at South Dakota L, 72-85

1/24/81 South Dakota L, 52-62

3/3/81 at South Dakota L, 62-83

12/11/81 at South Dakota L, 50-75

2/16/82 South Dakota L, 46-47

1/28/83 at South Dakota W, 75-66

2/17/83 South Dakota W, 65-63

11/18/83 at South Dakota L, 71-76

12/6/83 South Dakota W, 77-58

1/31/85 South Dakota W, 67-61

1/2/86 South Dakota W, 79-61

12/2/86 South Dakota W, 69-50

2/18/88 South Dakota W, 74-68

12/1/10 at South Dakota W, 79-70

11/22/11 South Dakota L, 53-56

11/20/12 at South Dakota W, 53-49

11/22/13 South Dakota W, 63-48

3/19/15 & at South Dakota L, 58-68

3/16/16 & at South Dakota L, 68-74

11/14/17 at South Dakota L, 68-73

11/7/18 South Dakota L, 65-77

12/4/19 at South Dakota L, 65-72

12/16/21 South Dakota L, 71-73

& = WNIT game

About South Dakota

Located in Vermillion, South Dakota.

The Coyotes went 29-6 last season, reaching the NCAA Sweet 16 before falling to Michigan (52-49).

Following the 2021-22 season, South Dakota lost head Coach Dawn Plitzuweit as well as four of their top five scorers to graduation or transfer.

South Dakota’s new head coach is Kayla Karius, she is in her first season as a head coach.

Scouting South Dakota

The Coyotes remain a formidable team, led by Seniors Macy Guebert, Madison Grange and Jeniah Ugofsky. The trio each earned the start in South Dakota’s opening win against Midland, 106-41. The Coyotes’ two other starters paced USD with 18 points from Grace Larkins and Alexi Hempe.

Keys To the Game is Thursday, November 10

Win the Three-Point Battle: South Dakota knocked down 19 treys in its win over Midland. Creighton meanwhile hit seven three-pointers against South Dakota State.

South Dakota knocked down 19 treys in its win over Midland. Creighton meanwhile hit seven three-pointers against South Dakota State. Ball Security: South Dakota has a history of causing turnovers and the team forced Midland into 19 in the season opener.

Jensen’s 30-Point Season-Opening Effort is the First Since 2000

Lauren Jensen’s 30 points to lead #21 Creighton to a 78-69 road win at #23 South Dakota State on November 7 were the most by a Bluejay woman in a season-opener since Angela Timmons had 30 in a season-opening 69-58 win over USC in 2000.

Sign of Things to Come

Creighton was the only team to post a top-25 road win on opening night for the 2022-23 season. Last year one team completed the same feat.

#21 Creighton at #23 South Dakota State, 11/7/22

#1 South Carolina at #5 NC State, 11/9/21

The South Carolina team capped their year by cutting down the nets.

Bluejays Hold the Key to Success in Frost

In the last 18 years, South Dakota State Women’s basketball is 218-31 at home. The road team with the most victories at SDSU is Creighton with four.

Creighton 4

Marquette 3

South Dakota 3

Green Bay 2

Kansas State 2

Oral Roberts 2

15 Teams 1

Overall Creighton is 10-5 against the Jackrabbits, all under Flanery.