Bluejay Women’s Basketball Falls to #21 Arkansas, 83-75

Omaha, Neb. — Creighton Women’s Basketball dropped its first home game of the season, falling to #21 Arkansas 83-75 on Saturday, December 17.

The loss moved the 16th ranked Bluejays to 8-2 on the season, while the Razorbacks climbed to 13-0 overall.

Down 8-3 early in the first quarter (7:24) the Bluejays surged ahead with a 7-1 run getting buckets from senior Rachael Saunders (Iowa City, Iowa), junior Emma Ronsiek (Sioux Falls, SD) and a Trey from Molly Mogensen (Farmington, Minn.) lifted Creighton to a 10-9 edge (5:05). Creighton pushed their advantage to 17-13 on a three-pointer from junior Jayme Horan (Omaha, Neb.) is the final bucket of the first quarter.

Creighton maintained its lead through much of the second, pushing it out to six points at 22-16 (7:00) and held a 33-28 edge with 2:00 remaining in the half. Arkansas, however, closed the frame on a 9-0 run to claim a 37-33 lead at the break.

The third quarter began with some controversy as a questionable foul against the Bluejays, followed by a technical allowed the Razorbacks to score six points (one free throw for the foul, two more for the technical and a three-pointer on the possession) to push their lead from 38-35 to 45-35 (9:11).

Ronsiek and Juniors Lauren Jensen (Lakeville, Minn.) and Morgan Maly (Crete, Neb.) rallied their team with a 7-0 run for the Bluejays to make it 45-42 with 7:10 remaining in the third. The Razorbacks refused to surrender their advantage, pushing the lead back to 61-53 heading into the fourth quarter.

Down 75-65 with three minutes remaining, the Bluejays used a 6-0 spurt to get within four at 75-71 (2:29). After forcing another Arkansas turnover the Bluejays missed a chance to make it a one possession game with a turnover Underneath their own basket. Creighton got within four again at 77-73 (1:33), but could not draw any closer.

Four Bluejays finished in double figures, led by Maly with 24 points to equal her career-high for the second straight contest. Jensen and Ronsiek delivered 13 points, while reserve Jayme Horan (Omaha, Neb.) scored 11. Senior Carly Bachelor grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.

Arkansas got a game-high 26 points from Samara Spencer and 16 from Saylor Poffenbarger.

Creighton Returns to the court on Tuesday, December 20 in a road contest at #2 Stanford. The game is scheduled to begin at 9:00 pm (CT).