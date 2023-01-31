Bluejay Women’s Basketball Faces DePaul on Wednesday

Creighton Women’s basketball looks to reverse the trend of being a gracious host as the Bluejays battle DePaul on Wednesday, February 1 at 6:00 pm in DJ Sokol Arena,

Series with DePaul: Bluejays Trail 16-7

Home: 2-8 Away: 5-8 Neutral: 0-0

The Bluejays trail the overall series with DePaul, 16-7. Creighton won the first two home matchups with the Blue Demons, but have lost eight straight at home.

Series Game-by-Game

Date Opponent Score

3/8/84 at DePaul L, 56-63

12/15/87 DePaul W, 84-71

1/15/89 at DePaul L, 65-76

1/4/14 DePaul W, 86-78

2/9/14 at DePaul L, 66-80

1/23/15 at DePaul L, 71-96

2/20/15 DePaul L, 76-78

1/22/16 at #24 DePaul L, 63-81

2/21/16 #21 DePaul L, 52-78

1/4/17 at #23 DePaul L, 65-79

1/27/17 # 21 DePaul L, 56-60

1/10/18 DePaul L, 54-82

2/2/18 at DePaul L, 67-77

12/29/18 at #19 DePaul W, 85-82

3/3/19 DePaul L, 67-74

3/11/19 ª $ vs. DePaul L, 69-80

1/5/20 #16 DePaul L, 71-74

1/31/20 at #11 DePaul W, 63-61

12/22/20 #18 DePaul L, 81-90

2/20/21 at #19 DePaul W, 83-72

2/4/22 at DePaul W, 77-68

2/27/22 DePaul L, 84-90

12/31/22 at DePaul W, 92-82

ª – BIG EAST Tournament game

$ = played in Chicago, Ill.



Scouting DePaul (11-10, 4-6 BIG EAST)

The Blue Demons enter Wednesday’s Matchup amid a three-game losing streak. DePaul had its scheduled contest with Seton Hall Saturday postponed as the Blue Demons were battling injuries and failed to field a team of at least seven Scholarship athletes.

DePaul shot season-lows 26.3% (20-76) from the field, 50% from the free throw line (4-8) and a third-worst mark of 21.2% on a season high 33 attempts from three in their last game against Connecticut is Jan. 23.

Handling the ball has been a recurring issue for DePaul as the Blue Demons have given up double-digit turnovers in 19 of 21 games (14.4 per game), including each of their last 12.

Sophomore forward Aneesah Morrow headlines the Blue Demon offense, averaging a double-double of 25.0 ppg, 11.9 rpg. Morrow has scored 20+ in 17 of 21 games and 30+ four times, the last time being 33 against Creighton in their New Year’s Eve contest.

Scouting Creighton (14-6, 8-4 BIG EAST)

The Bluejays have won their last two games and five of their last six as they attempt to work their way back into the top-25 and build a resume for an at-large bid in March.

Creighton holds a 10-2 record against unranked opponents, winning each of their last five.

Guard Lauren Jensen leads the Bluejays front court with 16.2 points per game, having scored double-digit points in 19 of 20 games. The Junior’s 20 point performance at Georgetown Saturday was her fifth game with 20+ this season, including 21 against DePaul in their first matchup.

Creighton grabbed 40+ rebounds in consecutive for the second time this season, their first games with 40+ boards since the New Year’s Eve Matchup at DePaul.

Keys To the Game is Wednesday, February 1