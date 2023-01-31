Bluejay Women’s Basketball Faces DePaul on Wednesday
Creighton Women’s basketball looks to reverse the trend of being a gracious host as the Bluejays battle DePaul on Wednesday, February 1 at 6:00 pm in DJ Sokol Arena,
Home: 2-8 Away: 5-8 Neutral: 0-0
The Bluejays trail the overall series with DePaul, 16-7. Creighton won the first two home matchups with the Blue Demons, but have lost eight straight at home.
Series Game-by-Game
Date Opponent Score
3/8/84 at DePaul L, 56-63
12/15/87 DePaul W, 84-71
1/15/89 at DePaul L, 65-76
1/4/14 DePaul W, 86-78
2/9/14 at DePaul L, 66-80
1/23/15 at DePaul L, 71-96
2/20/15 DePaul L, 76-78
1/22/16 at #24 DePaul L, 63-81
2/21/16 #21 DePaul L, 52-78
1/4/17 at #23 DePaul L, 65-79
1/27/17 # 21 DePaul L, 56-60
1/10/18 DePaul L, 54-82
2/2/18 at DePaul L, 67-77
12/29/18 at #19 DePaul W, 85-82
3/3/19 DePaul L, 67-74
3/11/19 ª $ vs. DePaul L, 69-80
1/5/20 #16 DePaul L, 71-74
1/31/20 at #11 DePaul W, 63-61
12/22/20 #18 DePaul L, 81-90
2/20/21 at #19 DePaul W, 83-72
2/4/22 at DePaul W, 77-68
2/27/22 DePaul L, 84-90
12/31/22 at DePaul W, 92-82
ª – BIG EAST Tournament game
$ = played in Chicago, Ill.
Scouting DePaul (11-10, 4-6 BIG EAST)
The Blue Demons enter Wednesday’s Matchup amid a three-game losing streak. DePaul had its scheduled contest with Seton Hall Saturday postponed as the Blue Demons were battling injuries and failed to field a team of at least seven Scholarship athletes.
DePaul shot season-lows 26.3% (20-76) from the field, 50% from the free throw line (4-8) and a third-worst mark of 21.2% on a season high 33 attempts from three in their last game against Connecticut is Jan. 23.
Handling the ball has been a recurring issue for DePaul as the Blue Demons have given up double-digit turnovers in 19 of 21 games (14.4 per game), including each of their last 12.
Sophomore forward Aneesah Morrow headlines the Blue Demon offense, averaging a double-double of 25.0 ppg, 11.9 rpg. Morrow has scored 20+ in 17 of 21 games and 30+ four times, the last time being 33 against Creighton in their New Year’s Eve contest.
Scouting Creighton (14-6, 8-4 BIG EAST)
The Bluejays have won their last two games and five of their last six as they attempt to work their way back into the top-25 and build a resume for an at-large bid in March.
Creighton holds a 10-2 record against unranked opponents, winning each of their last five.
Guard Lauren Jensen leads the Bluejays front court with 16.2 points per game, having scored double-digit points in 19 of 20 games. The Junior’s 20 point performance at Georgetown Saturday was her fifth game with 20+ this season, including 21 against DePaul in their first matchup.
Creighton grabbed 40+ rebounds in consecutive for the second time this season, their first games with 40+ boards since the New Year’s Eve Matchup at DePaul.
Keys To the Game is Wednesday, February 1
In each of the last five seasons the Bluejays and Blue Demons have split the regular season series 1-1 with each Squad earning a win on the opponent’s home court.
Last season, after Creighton was victorious 77-68 in Chicago, 23 days later DePaul won 90-84 in Omaha as then freshman Aneesah Morrow scored 41 points and grabbed 18 rebounds.
Bluejays Share the Basketball at Staggering Level
Eight of the Bluejays’ 10 active players have a positive assist-to-turnover career ratio. Combined the Bluejays have 929 assists and 725 turnovers.
Player Assists Turnovers
Kennedy Townsend 15 9
Kiani Lockett 14 10
Jayme Horan 41 31
Rachael Saunders 150 93
Mallory Brake 27 26
Lauren Jensen 143 95
Molly Mogensen 191 115
Carly Bachelor 93 98
Morgan Maly 105 130
Emma Ronsiek 150 118
Total 929,725