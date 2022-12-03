Bluejay Soccer Reaches College Cup with 3-2 Win at #4 Duke

Next Game: vs. #3 Syracuse 12/9/2022 | TBA December 09 (Fri) / TBA vs. #3 Syracuse History

Durham, NC — In a battle of the NCAA’s best offense (Creighton) versus the best defense (#4 Duke), the adage that “defense wins championship’ fell short as the Creighton men’s Soccer team downed Duke 3-2 to advance to the College Cup (Final Four) is Saturday, December 3.

The win lifted the Bluejays to 13-4-6 on the season, while the Blue Devils year came to a close at 13-2-4.

Junior Duncan McGuire gave the Bluejays the lead in the 17th minute (16:17) by blasting a pass from senior Charles Auguste into the left corner of the net for his 22nd goal of the season. The goal pulled McGuire into a tie for the Bluejay single season record with Ray Nikodem (1980).

Duke knotted the match at 1-1 in the 29th minute with an unassisted goal from Axel Gudbjornsson. The Blue Devils created the opportunity as a senior Paul Kruse deflected a hard shot the rebound went to another Duke attacker, who fired a ball off a Bluejay defender. Finally Gudbjornsson sent a shot in with 28:21 showing on the clock.

With the first half winding down, Creighton delivered a pair of goals in the final three minutes to grab a 3-1 edge as the two teams went to the locker room. The Bluejays reclaimed the lead as a sophomore Jackson Castro made a dynamic jumping play to redirect a pass from the sophomore Miguel Ventura in the 43rd minute (42:19).

Less than two minutes later it was Auguste firing a laser into the upper left corner of the goal from 25 yards out. Sophomore Giorgio Probo set the scoring chance in motion to earn his 14th assist of the season.

The Bluejays shifted into a defensive mode in the second half, denying 14 Duke Corners in the second half alone and 22 in the match.

Duke made things interesting tallying an own goal against Creighton in the 75th minute, but the Bluejays proved up to the challenge.

Kruse closed the match with eight saves to help lift Creighton into its sixth College Cup in school history.

Creighton Returns to action on Friday, December 9 against #3 Syracuse at either 5:00 pm (CT) or 7:30 pm (CT).