Bluejay Men’s Soccer Travels to Pacific Northwest for Meeting with #1 Washington

Omaha, Neb. — Coming off a 2-1 win over #23 Missouri State in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, the Creighton men’s soccer team travels to Seattle, Washington to take on the top-ranked and NCAA #2 national seed Washington on Sunday, November 20 at 7:00 pm (CT).

Series History: Creighton leads Washington, 6-2-0

In a series between two historic men’s soccer programs, Creighton leads Washington six games to two. The Bluejays are 3-0 at home, 2-1 on the road, and 1-1 at neutral sites against the Huskies.

Creighton has won its last three match-ups against Washington, including a 4-2 win in the second round of the 2012 NCAA Tournament last time out, exactly 10 years and two days before Sunday’s matchup.

Date Opponent Score

September 2, 2000 Washington W, 2-0

September 19, 2002 at Washington W, 2-1 (2OT)

September 12, 2004 vs. Washington (at Las Vegas) L, 1-2

September 4, 2005 vs. Washington (at Portland) W, 3-2

November, 10 2006 # at Washington L, 0-3

September 29, 2007 Washington W, 2-1 (OT)

September 25, 2009 at Washington W, 1-0

November 18, 2012 # Washington W, 4-2

# = NCAA Tournament



How to Follow the Match

The opening round of the NCAA Tournament will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Live stats are available at creighton.statbroadcast.com and the match will be updated throughout play on twitter via @CreightonMSOC.



Scouting Creighton (10-4-6)

On Thursday, Creighton scored twice in the final eight minutes to knock out Missouri State 2-1 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament for a second consecutive year. The Bluejays over-came a deficit with eight minutes remaining to win for the first time since at least the 1991 season.

With the win the Bluejays surpassed the eliminated Quinnipiac Bobcats for the top scoring defense in the country by total goals scored with 55.

One of Creighton’s most in-form players is a midfielder Alejandro Maillet who in his first two starts has scored the game-winning goal in consecutive matches, including the 88th minute winner against Missouri State.

In Thursday’s 88th minute game-winning play sophomore midfielder Giorgio Probo Assisted for the 12th time this season, tied for fourth most in the country.

Scouting #1 Washington (15-1-3)

Last time out, while ranked No. 1 in the United Soccer Coaches Association poll, the DI Committee’s Top-16 and RPI, Washington was defeated for the first time this season in its last game of the regular season, 1-0 against Oregon State. The Beavers knocked off the Huskies with an 84th minute goal on Nov. 10 in Seattle.

Washington is the only team in the country with a top-10 scoring offense (#9, 2.47 goals per game) and a top-10 defense by goals against average (#10, .688 GAA). The Huskies are tied with No. 1 Kentucky for the nation’s best goal

differential at +34.

2022 Pac-12 Coach of the Year Jamie Clark’s defense has preserved nine shutouts on the season, including in wins over No. 21 UCLA and No. 5 Stanford. The Huskies have allowed just 13 goals in 19 games in 2022.

Offensively, Washington is led by Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year Paul Ilijah who has 11 goals and 3 assists in 18 games. Midfielder Lucas Meek is 10th in the country in points with 28 on 10 goals and eight assists in 19 games. Two Huskies have also tallied 10 assists on the season.

The Great Escape

Before rallying to defeat #23 Missouri State in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, November 17, Creighton Men’s Soccer hadn’t won a game in regulation when it trailed with eight minutes left since at least 1991.

McGuire Maintains NCAA Lead with 19 Goals

Following up his four goal performance in the BIG EAST Championship Semifinal, Creighton junior Duncan McGuire delivered another in the Championship final to climb to 19 goals in 2022.

McGuire was the Most Outstanding Offensive Player in the BIG EAST Championship with six combined goals in three contests.

The last time Creighton had a player score at least 19 goals in a single-season was in 2000. That season Mike Tranchilla posted 19. The Creighton record for goals in one season came in 1980 as Ray Nikodem pushed the ball into the net 22 times .

Single-Season Goal Scorers

22 Ray Nikodem, So. 1980

21 Keith DeFini, Sr. 1993

19 Duncan McGuire Jr. 2022

19 Mike Tranchilla, So. 2000

19 Keith DeFini, Fr. 1990

18 Brian Mullan, Sr. 2000

18 Johnny Torres Jr. 1996

Torres Faces Former Mentor Clark

Creighton Head Coach Johnny Torres will take on a familiar foe in Jamie Clark as the two were on the Creighton 2010 staff together.

Clark was the Creighton head coach during the 2010

season, while Torres was one of his assistants. That season the Bluejays went 13-5-2, claiming the MVC regular season Championship and playing a pair of NCAA Tournament matches.

The following season Clarke accepted the Washington position, reaching the NCAA Finals in 2021.

Unlikely Duo Lift Bluejays to 2-1 Win in NCAA Tournament Opening Round

Defender Jake Ashford and midfielder Alejandro Maillet two players that were not in the Bluejays’ starting lineup at the Onset of the 2022 season, provided the

game-tying and game-winning goals to lift Creighton past #23 Missouri State in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Down 1-0 with under eight minutes remaining, Ashford delivered his second career goal and first of the season by blasting a shot with his right foot. Callum Watson set the play in motion with a throw in that Ashford headed towards the net. The deflection came directly to Ashford.

Minutes later the Bluejays took advantage of another second chance. A quick one touch from Giorgio Probo to Duncan McGuire found Maillet in the box for a shot on goal with only Missouri State goalkeeper Harry Townsend in front of him. Maillet’s shot was deflected straight up, allowing the Denmark native to head home the game-winning goal. It was Maillet’s third goal of the season and second consecutive game-winner.

Bluejays Extend Scoring Streak

The NCAA scoring leader has put the ball in the back of the net at least once in each of the Bluejays’ 20 matches this season.

Three other times a Creighton Squad has closed its season with at least one goal in each match.

In 1993 the Bluejays went 19-1-0, dropping a 2-1 battle with Air Force in four overtimes during the NCAA Tournament. The following season saw the Bluejays score in the first 17 matches.

That 37 match streak is the longest in school history.

The other two seasons that Creighton scored in every match were 2002 (24 matches) and 2015 (23 matches).