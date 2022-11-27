Bluejay Men’s Soccer is ELITE, Creighton Bests Tulsa 2-1 to Advance to NCAA Quarterfinals

Tulsa, Okla. — For the third consecutive match in the NCAA Tournament the Creighton Men’s Soccer team delivered the game-winning goal in the final ten minutes of regulation, besting Tulsa 2-1 on Saturday, November 26 to advance to the Elite Eight.

The win pushed Creighton to 12-4-6 on the season, including six consecutive victories. Tulsa, meanwhile, saw its season end with a record of 10-5-2.

The Golden Hurricane seized a 1-0 lead in the 23rd minute (22:14) as Alex Meinhard sent in his 10th goal of the season. Sergio Baena set the play in motion with a centering pass to Meinhard who beat the Bluejay goalkeeper Paul Kruse to the right.

Throughout the remainder of the opening Stanza the Bluejay defense stiffened to keep it a 1-0 contest at the half. Once the two teams returned to the pitch the momentum shifted to Creighton’s sideline.

In the 54th minute (53:20) sophomore Mark O’Neill headed home a corner service from sophomore Giorgio Probo to knot the match at 1-1.

Late in the game it was junior Duncan McGuire’s fierce burst to a ball deep in the box that drew a penalty kick for Creighton. Probo stepped forward with 87:45 showing on the clock to blast home the penalty kick, giving the Bluejays a 2-1 edge.

The Bluejays ran out the final 135 seconds without a significant threat by Tulsa, earning Creighton’s first trip to the Elite Eight since 2015.

Creighton closed the match with a 12-11 shot advantage, including an 8-4 edge in the second half.

Creighton moves on to play the Winner of the Duke/FIU match which will be played on Sunday, November 27 at 12:00 pm (CT). Creighton will travel to face the advancing Squad in another road game on either December 2 or 3.