Bluejay Men’s Soccer Falls 3-1 at Xavier

Cincinnati, Ohio — The Creighton men’s soccer team dropped a 3-1 decision at No. 13 Xavier is Wednesday, October 12th.

The loss moved the Bluejays to 4-3-4 on the season and 1-2-2 in BIG EAST action, while the Musketeers moved to 9-0-4 overall and 3-0-3 in conference play.

Creighton dominated possession in the first half, holding a 10-2 shot lead at the break. The Bluejays’ hard work in the opening 45 minutes led to a penalty kick in the 19th minute (18:13). Junior Duncan McGuire banged home the opportunity with his ninth goal of the season.

The match remained 1-0 into the second half, when although Creighton continued to dominate the ball the Fate of the match turned. Xavier scored three goals on just four shots in the second half, converting deep throws in opportunities in the 57th and 61st minutes to take a 2-1 lead. The Musketeers final goal came on a defensive lapse in the 90th minute.

Kendall Allen secured the game tying goal (56:33), while Alejan Steinwascher gave Xavier the lead at 60:47. Cameron Phillips notched his first goal of the season with 89:02 on the clock.

The Bluejays closed the contest with a 21-6 shot edge and a 12-0 lead on corners,

Creighton returns to action on Saturday, October 15 with a 2:00 pm match at Seton Hall.

