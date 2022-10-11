Bluejay Men’s Soccer Begins Pivotal Road Trip at No. 12 Xavier

Omaha, Neb. — The Creighton Men’s Soccer team begins a Pivotal two-match road trip during the Bluejays’ Fall Break at No. 12 Xavier on Wednesday, October 12 at 6:00 pm Following Wednesday’s contest with the Musketeers, Creighton will head to New Jersey for a battle with Seton Hall on Saturday.

Series History: Creighton leads Xavier, 8-3-1

Creighton and Xavier first met in 2013 as BIG EAST foes. Since that time the two teams have faced off 12 times, with the Bluejays claiming eight matchups. Creighton has won six of the last seven contests, including the last three. In Cincinnati, however, Xavier has held his own with a 2-2-1 mark against the Bluejays.

October 5, 2013 * vs. Xavier W, 2-0

October 18, 2014 * at Xavier T, 1-1 (2ot)

Nov. 30, 2014 % vs. Xavier W, 2-1

October 28, 2015 * vs. Xavier L, 1-2

October 26, 2016 * at Xavier L, 1-2 (2ot)

Nov. 6, 2016 ^ vs. Xavier W, 3-1

October 14, 2017 * vs. Xavier W, 4-1

October 12, 2018 * at Xavier W, 3-1

October 11, 2019 * at Xavier L, 0-1

March 6, 2021 * vs. Xavier W, 2-1

March 24, 2021 * at Xavier W, 3-0

October 20, 2021 * vs. Xavier W, 2-0

* = BIG EAST ^ = BIG EAST Tournament

% = NCAA Tournament

Following the Match

Creighton’s match at Xavier can be watched online (FloSports). In addition, live stats will be Featured through StatBroadcast.

A subscription is required to view the event on FloSports. More information can be found at GoCreighton.com/FloSports.

Updates will be provided during the match on Twitter (@CreightonMSOC).

Scouting Creighton (4-2-4, 1-1-2 BIG EAST)

The Bluejays have scored in every match this season, extending that streak with a penalty kick in the 89th minute against St. John’s on Saturday. While Creighton’s 29 goals in 10 matches have been prolific, BIG EAST foes have limited the Bluejays to six goals in four contests.

Junior Duncan McGuire leads the Creighton offense with 18 points on eight goals and two assists, while sophomores Jackson Castro and Owen O’Malley each have six goals. Sophomore Giorgio Probo leads the Bluejays with seven assists.

Senior goalkeeper Paul Kruse has been played 825 of the Bluejays 900 minutes, posted a 1.31 GAA. He has allowed 12 goals and recorded 30 saves.

Scouting No. 12 Xavier (8-0-4, 2-0-3 BIG EAST)

Xavier enters the match with the Bluejays undefeated on the season in 12 contests. The Musketeers have posted seven shutouts this season, allowing just one goal in their last four matches.

Goalkeeper Cole Jensen has played every second in the net for Xavier, allowing just six goals for a 0.50 GAA and has recorded 36 saves.

Offensively the Musketeers have 18 goals spread out to nine different players. The pair of Fabrizio Bernal de la Garza and Jerome Jolly lead the team with three goals.

Creighton Approaching School Record for Draws

The 1-1 draw with St. John’s on October 8 was Creighton’s fourth of the 2022 season. That mark is tied for third with the 2003 team that finished with a 12-6-4 record. Twice a Bluejay team has closed a campaign with five draws, in 2007 (12-3-5) and 2009 (7-4-5).



Could it Happen Again

It was a two-match road trip in mid-October last season (Oct. 13 at Villanova and Oct. 16 at Connecticut) that ignited Creighton’s Furious finish. The Bluejays bested Villanova 4-2 and went on to close the regular season 5-0-1. Creighton’s 2022 Fall Break begins at Xavier, then takes the Bluejays to Seton Hall. Presently the Musketeers and Pirates sit atop the BIG EAST with nine points at (2-0-3).