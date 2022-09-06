Bluejay Men’s Soccer Battles San Diego State to 2-2 Draw

Box Score Omaha, Neb. — The Creighton Men’s Soccer team battled San Diego State to a 2-2 draw on Monday, Sept. 5.

Following Monday’s result the Bluejays are 2-1-1 on the season, while the Aztecs moved to 0-1-3.

Creighton got on the board quickly, scoring in the first minute of play. Sophomore Jackson Castro gave the Bluejays a 1-0 lead just 37.5 seconds into the game, the sixth fastest goal in school history. Senior Dominic Briggs collected the assist on the goal, sending a crossing pass to Castro.

In the 27th minute (26:18) the Bluejays pushed the lead to 2-0 as a sophomore Owen O’Malley blasted in a goal off an Aztec defender from the right corner of the eight-yard box.

San Diego State inched closer in the 38th minute as CJ Fodrey completed a series of passes from Javi Camargo and Joe DaLuz.

The Bluejays held a 2-1 edge at the half, but Fodrey got free once more in the 57th minute. This time the Aztec assists came from Beto Apolinar and Blake Bowen.

Creighton out shot the Aztecs 18-7 and held an edge on corners, 10-3.

The Bluejays return to the pitch on Friday, Sept. 9 as Creighton host No. 3 Stanford at 7:30 pm in the annual Socctoberfest celebration. The match will be part of a doubleheader with Creighton Women’s Soccer as the Women’s team will take on Colorado College at 4:30 pm