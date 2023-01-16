Bluejack National named Texas’ top residential golf course

It’s time to tee up, golf fans. Bluejack National in Montgomery was rated the number one residential golf course in Texas, according to USA Today/Golfweek’s Top 200 residential golf course rankings in 2023.

The course, which is the first and only private course designed by golf legend Tiger Woods, Landed at number 18 in the overall rankings for residential courses in the US This is Bluejack National’s fourth time to be named the No. 1 residential golf course in Texas—it ranked No. 3 in 2022.

“We’re excited for just a nanosecond and then we go back to work,” says Brett Schoenfield, Bluejack National’s president and general manager. “As I tell the staff all the time, it’s easy to earn number one, it’s really hard to stay there. We don’t want to rest on our laurels.”

Bluejack National opened its doors to members and their guests in April 2016, with the pro golfer himself joining the festivities.

One doesn’t need to be a Resident of the Bluejack National community to be a member of the club, and neither do Residents have to be members. People come from all over the US to play the beautiful fairways covered in one cut of Zoysia grass with no rough to endure.

Instead of the “19th hole” where most Golfers end up after a round, at Bluejack National, it is the 12th hole that many stop to quench their thirst, listen to live music or chow down. This is where the Jerky Shack is located, a “comfort station” with a full bar.

“It’s common for us to have a lot of rounds of golf that end at 11 holes,” Shoenfield says.

Bluejack National offers more than a place to tee off. The course has several amenities for residents, members and their guests to enjoy. If there is no time for a full 18 holes, or for those days when a more casual game is preferred, there’s the Playground. With lights that allow for nighttime play, the Playground is ideal for hitting a few holes after dinner, introducing kids to one of the world’s oldest games or getting in a friendly competition after happy hour.

“We’re still brand-new in a lot of ways,” Schoenfield says. Bluejack National opened its doors in 2015 and has been adding new homes and amenities throughout the past years. The next big development is The Sanctuary, a spa and wellness center. Its many offerings will include a heated horizon lap pool and a cold plunge pool.





