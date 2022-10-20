Bluegrass Volleyball Academy fills a need in EKY

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) – If you drive by the Floyd County Community Center, you might not know the impact of what’s going on inside.

As the home of Bluegrass Volleyball Academy, the club and travel team have been working to expand opportunities for volleyball players in the mountains.

“I think Eastern Kentucky is playing catch up and that’s really the purpose behind BVA is to make sure they have access to those things here,” said BVA club director Kayla VanHoose.

Many volleyball teams in Eastern Kentucky did not get their start until the early 2000s, falling behind several Lexington and Louisville area schools in development. In connecting with college scouts, volleyball players would have to drive to Lexington, Louisville or Huntington to participate in Camps before BVA was founded in 2018.

Emily Johnson is going into her junior season at Betsy Layne and is already getting college looks from UPIKE and Kentucky Christian.

“BVA has helped me find new skills within myself and has helped me in a bunch of other aspects within myself and grow onto them and has helped me grow in a bunch of other aspects,” said Johnson.

Tryouts for the 2023 BVA season will begin on October 23 at Floyd County Community Center and on November 3 at UPIKE Gym. Click here for more information.

