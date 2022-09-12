Blue Wahoos extend Pensacola kickball league to fall after successes

Theresa Lowe hadn’t played a kickball game since grade school.

But as soon as she learned the Blue Wahoos were launching a summer kickball league, she quickly arranged with company co-workers at Lee Heating and Cooling to sign up and get playing.

Their team, the “Five Star Ballers” were among the four Semifinalists in the recent playoff round of the Blue Wahoos Inaugural venture into co-ed kickball competition.

“It was awesome,” said Lowe, following a game earlier this summer at Blue Wahoos Stadium. “It is something to do, take your mind off everything and have a good time.”

That became a common sentiment. The Blue Wahoos’ 10-week kickball league had 24 teams with another 25-plus teams on a waiting list. The games were played each Monday, the one off day in the Blue Wahoos’ home and away schedule. Rained out games were made up during weeks the Blue Wahoos were on the road.

