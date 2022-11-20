Blue Thermal Anime Film Heads to North America from Eleven Arts

During its Anime NYC industry panel today, Los Angeles based film distribution and production company Eleven Arts announced the acquisition of the Blue Thermal anime film. Based on the Manga by Kana Ozawa and directed by Masaki Tachibana (Tokyo Magnitude 8.0, Princess Principal), the movie will have its North American Premiere at Anime Frontier in Fort Worth, TX this December.

Eleven Arts will announce further details about the Premiere and other plans for the film at a later date.

Chicken Ozawa’s Blue Thermal The manga was serialized in the pages of Shinchosha Monthly Comic @ Bunch seinen Manga Magazine from April 2015 to November 2017, ultimately collected in five volumes. Ozawa released a prequel, Blue Thermal: First Flightvia LINE Corporation’s Line Manga website and collected it in a single volume.

The anime film adaptation made its debut in 139 theaters across Japan on March 4.

©2022 BLUE THERMAL Film Partners

Synopsis:

The film adaptation tells the story of Tamaki Tsuru, who just entered college, proceeds to immediately Ding a glider at aviation club tryouts, ending up having to work it off. However, when Kuramochi, the club leader and glider pilot, takes Tamaki on her first flight, she falls in love with flying. The film was produced by Telecom Animation Film (Lupine III, Orange). Masaki Tachibana (Tokyo Magnitude 8.0, Princess Principal) directed the film, as well as wrote the script alongside Natsuko Takahashi (Bleach, Farewell, My Dear Cramer). Piano rock band SHE’S performs the film’s theme song “Blue Thermal” and the insert song “Beautiful Bird”. Starring an amazing cast, Blue Thermal is an inspirational slice-of-life that will take you through the experiences of Tamaki as she discovers what is most important to her.

