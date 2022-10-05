Blue Streak Homecoming spells loss for Ida volleyball

IDA − Annica (Stotz) Miller has been a Royal now as long as she was a Blue Streak.

The 2015 Ida Graduate has coached at some level in Blissfield’s volleyball program for the past four years. This is her first year as head coach of the varsity team.

That gave Miller some conflicted feelings when she walked into Ida’s gym Tuesday night and then walked out Barely an hour later after her Royals swept Ida 25-15, 25-18, 25-14.

Ryleigh Eyler of Ida sets the ball against Blissfield Tuesday at Ida.

“It’s really fun, but it’s kind of weird,” Miller said. “This is my fourth year at Blissfield. That feels like home now, but it’s fun coming back here and seeing family and familiar faces. And good competition.”

Ida has been good competition for Blissfield often this season.

The Blue Streaks and Royals have met four times this fall − twice in the league and twice at tournaments. Blissfield has won all four, but it’s never been easy.

“Each one has been really fun,” Miller said. “Ida has definitely gotten more and more competitive. They’re good competition.”

Jessica Schrader of Ida digs up the ball against Blissfield Tuesday at Ida.

Miller has helped elevate Blissfield in her first year as coach, taking the Royals from middle of the pack last year to undefeated in the Lenawee County Athletic Association this year.

That success has been built on excellent team chemistry, Miller said. With six Seniors and six Juniors on the roster, the Royals have a lot of experience on the court and are built to win now.

That’s a stark contrast to Ida which starts multiple underclassmen.

But still the Blue Streaks have battled against Blissfield this season.

“It’s always been close,” Ida Coach Ashley Begeman said. “Within 5-8 points in every set except tonight.”

Kaylee Stein of Ida goes up to Spike as Abrie Louden of Blissfield blocks Tuesday.

Blissfield set the tone in the opening set Tuesday.

The Royals rolled out to an 11-1 lead to start the match, giving up just a single point on a service error.

“Our girls needed a mentality shift,” Begeman said. “They had some nervous energy they needed to get rid of and refocus and makes some changes. … It’s tough. Anyone who’s been beat three or four times by the same team is going to have a little bit of doubt. Trying to overcome that doubt and play and win is going to be difficult.”

