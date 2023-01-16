Blue Ridge School of Fine Arts opens to the public

Two classically trained artists who founded one of New York City’s most prestigious art academies are now offering their decades of knowledge from around the world to the people of Orange County and the surrounding area by way of their new academy, Blue Ridge School of Fine Arts. It opened its doors to students just after the first of the year, and last Sunday, December 15, they opened their doors to the public at-large for an open house.

Founders John and Lena Murray have spent decades teaching, learning and participating in the highest reaches of the art world, upon which both have made their mark.

Lena, spent her formative years growing up in St. Peterburg during the Waning years of the Soviet Union, where she had been a student at the world-renowned St. Peterburg State College of Architecture and Civil Engineering prior to leaving.

“I studied linguistics and worked as a translator for a few years,” she said, her words lightly accented but flawlessly articulated. “I have studied English since I was 6 years old.”

She received a Scholarship to Colorado University, after which she moved to New York City, where she found herself among a large community of fellow immigrants from the Eastern Bloc. It was here that she found other expatriate educators and artists, and a Consensus arose between them that there was a need for an art school that would share the traditions, methods and principles of Classical Slavic art both within the Russo-American diaspora and without. This idea would go on to establish the Bridgeview School of Fine Arts in 2001, a school that is now among the most revered art schools in the country.

John Murray attended the Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA) in Baltimore and the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts (PAFA) in Philadelphia Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Art, the latter of which he graduated from in 1983. He studied both at home and abroad, and trained for seven years at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing where he was one of only four banknote designers in the world. If you’ve seen a five-dollar bill, then you have seen his work, as he lists his greatest accomplishment as his portrait of Abraham Lincoln on the new five dollar note.

According to The Art League’s website, he is “an artist who focuses on the abstract quality of painting, while still maintaining his roots as a realist a classically trained artist… [his] choice for subject matter revolves around figure, still-life, portrait and landscape [and] is a combination of traditional subject matter, bold brushwork and contemporary compositions.”

In 2020, John took a job at Woodberry Forest, and the couple relocated to the small town of Orange, Virginia. Much like in New York City 20 years ago, they looked at Orange and saw an opportunity to share their knowledge with their new neighbors.

“We were surprised by how many adults wanted to sign up for classes,” Lena said. “It’s not a bad thing, but it was surprising. We would see a parent coming in with their children, and we were expecting them to be there to register their children, but it’s actually the adult who is interested.”

The Murray’s approach to their school is to create a strong foundation in their pupils with some art history and basic foundation instruction, but to also tailor their classes for the particular student’s interests to keep them engaged.

“We have a younger student who is 12, and he likes to draw animals. Normally, you would start people his age with drawing cubes and the basic shapes, but we actually broke away from that a little to teach him using animal shapes, as well,” she said. “It’s how we keep our students interested and engaged without them getting bored.”

Blue Ridge School of Fine Arts is accepting students for their weekday evening classes. Their classes are for the public, ages 12 and older, and are $45 per Weekly lesson, with a four-lesson upfront commitment. For more details or to sign up, call (540) 360-4370, or visit them at the Old Silk Mill building, next to MedSpa and shares a driveway with Salvagewrights at 329 N. Madison Road in Orange.