Blue Raiders defeat Brescia 79-52 in the season opener

MURFREESBORO − Middle Tennessee State’s men’s basketball team opened the season with a 79-52 win over Brescia University on Monday morning at the Murphy Center.

The Blue Raiders (1-0) never trailed, holding the Bearcats (1-2) to 33% shooting.

MTSU next plays at Winthrop on Saturday at 3 pm CT.

Here are five takeaways from the Blue Raiders’ season debut:

Blue Raiders’ size, depth too much for Brescia

MTSU had a distinct physical advantage over the NAIA Brescia squad, which made things difficult for the Bearcats to get anything going offensively.

