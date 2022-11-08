Blue Raiders defeat Brescia 79-52 in the season opener

MURFREESBORO − Middle Tennessee State’s men’s basketball team opened the season with a 79-52 win over Brescia University on Monday morning at the Murphy Center.

The Blue Raiders (1-0) never trailed, holding the Bearcats (1-2) to 33% shooting.

MTSU next plays at Winthrop on Saturday at 3 pm CT.

Here are five takeaways from the Blue Raiders’ season debut:

Blue Raiders’ size, depth too much for Brescia

MTSU had a distinct physical advantage over the NAIA Brescia squad, which made things difficult for the Bearcats to get anything going offensively.

MTSU’s defense held Brescia to 20-of-59 from the field — 3-of-17 from 3-point range — and outrebounded the Bearcats by 19.

MTSU had seven dunks, including three by Deandre Dishman.

MTSU had typical first-game Offensive struggles early, shooting just 14-of-30 from the field, 4-of-8 from the free throw line and committing seven turnovers to Brescia’s nine in the first half.

The Blue Raiders did, however, dominate the boards in the first 20 minutes, outrebounding the Bearcats 24-15, which was a big reason for a 36-19 lead. The Blue Raiders outrebounded Brescia 46-27.

Porter has a successful debut

While four of MTSU’s starters were familiar faces in the lineup, junior college transfer Jestin Porter got the start at point guard.

Porter, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound sophomore from Houston, averaged 17.1 points and 3.3 assists per game at Tyler (Texas) Junior College last season (hitting 40% from 3-point range) and 21.4 points a game in 2020 – 21.

In Monday’s opener Porter scored 14 points with an assist and two steals.

“It was a good experience,” Porter said. “It was kind of hard at first (gelling with teammates). I got to get to know everybody in practice, getting a feel for how everybody plays. I feel like I fit in perfectly.”

Porter split time at the point with Cam Weston, who was the team’s backup point guard last year. MTSU graduated starter Donovan Sims, a Blackman product.

Bulked-up King comes up big

MTSU junior Elias King said putting on 20 pounds during the offseason will improve several aspects of his game.

The results showed for the 6-8, 190-pound forward Monday, as he came off the bench to score 10 points and pull down a team-high seven rebounds.

“As we know, Conference USA is very physical,” King said. “You’ve got to add weight or you won’t survive.”

King’s season highs last season were 12 points and four rebounds as he averaged 3.2 points and one rebound. He came on strong during the College Basketball Invitational, combining for 31 points in the first three games before leaving the Championship game because of a knee injury.

Blue Raiders thrive with big crowds

It was Education Day for MTSU’s opener, as thousands of area elementary school children were part of the crowd.

That kept Murphy Center loud and the environment electric throughout.

“It was a great environment to start out the year and the season and the 50-year anniversary of the building,” MTSU Coach Nick McDevitt said. “To have that many elementary-aged students from Rutherford County in here, I don’t have to tell you … it was really loud in here, and the decibel level was really high.”

Quick hits from the opener

Coleman-Jones has first action since early 2021: MTSU sophomore forward Jared Coleman-Jones was playing in his first game in 612 days after an injury sidelined him last season. The 6-8, 250-pound Coleman-Jones scored four points and pulled down four rebounds in seven minutes.

MTCS product sees time: Redshirt freshman Jack Jubenville, a Middle Tennessee Christian product, played two minutes near the end of the game. The 6-foot, 170-pound guard joined the team last December as a walk-on before taking a redshirt year.

Dunkin’ Dishman: MTSU scored 52 points inside, led by redshirt senior Deandre Dishman, who scored nine points, pulled down seven rebounds and had three dunks.

Reach Cecil Joyce at [email protected] and on Twitter @Cecil_Joyce.