Blue Raider Soccer Drops Contest to Golden Eagles

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee State soccer fell to Tennessee Tech 3-1 Thursday night at Dean A. Hayes Track & Soccer Stadium.

The Blue Raiders’ (2-3-1) two-game win streak came to an end while the Golden Eagles improved to 2-3-2.

In a tightly contested first half, which featured six shots for both teams and impressive goalkeeping, Tennessee Tech scored in the 17′ for the Lone first half goal.

Kirstine Lykke fired two good looks out of the break but a Golden Eagle goal in the 55′ put the Blue Raiders in a 2-0 hole. Tech added one more on an MTSU own goal in the 58′.

Eleanor Gough broke up the shutout in the 87′ on a goal Assisted by Campbell Kivisto .

MTSU tallied 18 shots (eight on goal), while Tennessee Tech recorded eight shots (five on goal). Hannah Suder recorded two saves in goal.

By the Numbers

2 – goals by Eleanor Gough this season, which ties her for the team lead.

7 – number of Blue Raiders to score in consecutive games over the past three seasons, including Eleanor Gough tonight.

50 – consecutive starts for Caroline Manley .

Rhoden’s Roundup

“We didn’t play our best game tonight,” Head Coach Aston Rhode said. “Now we have a short time to get ready for Talented Vanderbilt.”

Up Next

Middle Tennessee State wraps up the weekend and its homestand vs. Vanderbilt Sunday. Kickoff is set for 5 pm

