BLUE MAN GROUP at Texas Performing Arts Center

A quick glance at the crowd around us trudging from the parking garage to the Bass Concert Hall is all it takes to reveal the wide inclusive appeal of THE BLUE MAN GROUP. Kids from six to sixteen accompanied their parents, twenty-somethings with friends, couples and more all gathered on the sidewalks to make way for this wildly popular performance art show. It makes sense. BLUE MAN GROUP performances are “euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy and non-verbal communication.” And they are for everyone.

BLUE MAN GROUP was originally conceived by Chris Wink, Matt Goldman and Phil Stanton on Manhattan’s Lower East Side in 1987. Its roots are in performance art that originally addressed themes of science and technology, the internet, cultural norms, Innocence and more. Some of these elements remain in today’s performances. It’s definitely not traditional theatre. Actors interested in joining the BLUE MAN GROUP are invited to engage 100% in the improvisational work at the heart of all acting, but these performers must consistently remain in this newness to make this show believable, and they succeed. They are mute drummers, clowns, actors, and comedians.

When the Blue Men scour and join the audience from the stage to choose a pair of “volunteers” from the audience, it’s easy to see both their Innocence and the theme of cultural norms through improvising a human experience of, say… dating. In this section of the show, and a few others, it became clear that we were in an audience full of extroverts, or an audience full of repeat viewers. I suspect it was the latter. A Darling “couple” were good sports for this experience, but be warned, this isn’t a show for the introverted at heart. If this is you, secure your seats several rows back. Oh, and don’t be late, you could be called out.

BLUE MAN GROUP was purchased by Cirque du Soleil in 2017. The BLUE MAN GROUP Productions include road shows and ongoing performances in permanent venues since 1997. It’s debatable to consider if what one critic called its “brilliant blend of populism and cultural criticism” has been lost over the years. But I’d be a “stuffy theater geek” if I said yes.

There is no story to follow here, and no “stuffy theater culture” to fear. (I a.m a stuffy theater geek, please don’t take offense). But it is an exploration of gorgeous visual art (and a parody of it), the landscape of our digital world, and a gorgeous Blend of technology and music. BLUE MAN GROUP is in fact, a great way to introduce your less-than-enthusiastic husband, wife, sister, brother, friend, or kids (especially boys) to “real theater.” BLUE MAN GROUP’s Popularity lies in having hit on that perfect niche of providing especially high caliber performance art that everyone can understand, enjoy, and even keep coming back to see. Its original intent might be lost on the middle schooler, but its roots remain. BLUE MAN GROUP is a gorgeous sensory experience for the whole family.

Michael Dalen directs Blue Men Mike Brown, Meridian, Josh Wills, and Blue Man Captain Adam Zuick for the tour that bangs the drums at Bass Concert Hall.

For more information visit the Texas Performing Arts Center here.