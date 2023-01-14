Blue Jays, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. agree to $14.5 million deal; Bo Bichette heads to arbitration

The Toronto Blue Jays and first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. came to terms on a one-year deal Friday to avoid arbitration, the team announced. Here’s what you need to know:

The two-time All-Star’s deal is worth $14.5 million, the same amount the Mets agreed to with Pete Alonso on Friday.

Guerrero has hit 80 home runs over the past two seasons and has played at least 160 games each year. His 48 home runs, 123 runs and 363 total bases all led the MLB in 2021.

Toronto did not reach an agreement with shortstop Bo Bichette. The 24-year-old was a 2021 All-Star and had a .290 batting average with 24 home runs and 189 hits in 2022.

#BlueJays announce they’ve agreed to 2023 contracts with 11 players, but Bo Bichette is not among them. pic.twitter.com/37NQEWsJZJ — Kaitlyn McGrath (@kaitlyncmcgrath) January 14, 2023

The Athletic‘s instant analysis:

What this means for Guerrero

This was the second year of arbitration-eligibility for Guerrero and he earned a sizeable raise after making $7.9 million during the 2022 season. The 23-year-old first baseman may not have reached the near-MVP marks he set in 2021, but he still had a very good season, Slashing .274/.339/.480 with 32 home runs and won his first Gold Glove as a first baseman. The $14.5 million he will earn is a record for a first baseman in his second time through the process — a record he shares with the Mets’ Pete Alonso, as of Friday. This salary figure sets a floor for Guerrero to make even more in subsequent years of arbitration before he potentially hits his more lucrative free-agency years. — McGrath

What this means for Bichette

While the Blue Jays were able to agree to contracts with 11 of their 12 arbitration-eligible players thus avoiding arbitration, Bichette was the sole player they could not find common ground with by Friday’s deadline.

The Blue Jays are a file-to-trial club, meaning the club typically does not negotiate beyond Friday’s deadline. In theory, the club and Bichette’s representatives could work out a long-term deal between now and a scheduled trial, but in all likelihood, Bichette’s arbitration case will go to a hearing. The club and player will exchange salary figures and then at a trial, they’ll present their arguments to a panel of arbitrators. The panel then chooses the salary figure of either the player or team, which becomes the player’s 2023 salary. The hearings are scheduled to begin on Jan. 30 and go through mid-February. — McGrath

Will they get long-term deals with Toronto?

The club and both players have said in the past that discussions about long-term extensions have occurred, but obviously the sides haven’t come to an agreement on any multi-year deals to this point. There is still time. Both Bichette and Guerrero aren’t scheduled to become free agents until after the 2025 season, so the Blue Jays have two more offseasons after this one to negotiate with their players while they’re under club control.

But, as team president Mark Shapiro said earlier this offseason, these deals are about finding the sweet spot of risk and reward for the player and the team. And the closer both Guerrero and Bichette get to free agency, the more risk they take on by agreeing to a long-term deal without exploring what’s out there in free agency. In other words, while there is still time, the window to sign them before they can hit free agency is closing. — McGrath

Other Blue Jays players contracts for 2023 include: Cavan Biggio, $2.8 million

Adam Cimber, $3.15 million

Santiago Espinal, $2.1 million

Danny Jansen, 3.5 million

Tim Mayza, $2.1 million

Trevor Richards, $1.5 million

Jordan Romano, $4.5375 million

Erik Swanson, $1.25 million

Trent Thornton, $1 million

Daulton Varsho, $3.05 million

(Photo: Mike Stobe/Getty Images)