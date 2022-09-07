Blue Jays Roundup: Volleyball takes care of business against TMCHS – Jamestown Sun

JAMESTOWN — It took Sara Hegerle’s roster all of 60 minutes to dispatch Turtle Mountain on Tuesday evening.

The Blue Jay volleyball team defeated TMCHS in straight sets to move to 3-1 in the West Region standings and 10-1 overall. The Jays will be right back at home on Thursday taking on St. Mary’s for the first time this season.

Makenna Nold paced her team from the back line, delivering six of the team’s 17 aces. The junior was also responsible for the team’s four Solo blocks up front. Nold dished out 17 assists to her front three. When Edie Hegerle wasn’t in the back row, she was racking up assists, collecting six on the night.

Haylie Hakanson and Bernadette Newman brought the heat from the Jays’ front row. The pair of Seniors combined for 14 kills while varsity newbie, Benet Fronk, was credited with five attacks at the net.

Aspyn Peterson did her due diligence in the back court, popping up 18 balls and helping out on two assists. Hegerle was responsible for 11 digs while Rylee Joseph tacked on nine. Joseph was the one who ended the match, delivering the second of her two aces from the back line.

Jamestown 3, TMCHS 0

TMCHS — Final stats not provided.

JHS — Kills: Haylie Hakanson 7, Bernadette Newman 7, Benet Fronk 5, Edie Hegerle 4, Leah Trumbauer 2, Makenna Nold 2, Rylee Joseph 1. Assists: Nold 17, Hegerle 6, Aspyn Peterson 2. Digs: Peterson 18, Hegerle 11, Joseph 9, Nold 3, Newman 2, Fronk 2, Trumbauer 2, Breanna Oettle 1. Aces: Nold 6, Joseph 3, Newman 3, Peterson 2, Hegerle 2, Hakanson 1. Blocks: Nold 4.

Records: TMCHS 0-2 overall, 0-2 WDA; Jamestown 10-1, 3-1

Valley City dismantles tennis in 3-2 dual

The Jays couldn’t Squeeze by the Valley City tennis team Tuesday evening.

Jamestown fell 4-1 to the Hi-Liners in the non-conference 3-2 dual format. Head Coach John Ness and the Blue Jays will be back in WDA action on Thursday when they take on Minot at Bolinger Courts. The dual will have a 4:15 pm start.

After cleaning up in the singles, the Hi-Liners might have been optimistic about their chances in doubles, but they must not have counted on what Max Fronk and Kai Backen can do when partnered together.

Backen and Fronk easily defeated Alex Rogelstad and Max Magnuson 6-3, 6-4 to earn the Jays one match of the day.

In the No. 2 doubles spot, Adam Sortland and Camron Andersen were close to picking up a win but fell 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Valley City 4, Jamestown 1

Singles

Well. 1: Kai Kringlie, VC def. Mason Lunzman 6-1, 6-0

Well. 2: Trey Cope, VC def. Luke LeFevre 6-3, 6-2

Well. 3: Casey Kruger, VC def. Kane Schmidt 6-4, 6-4

Doubles

Well. 1: Kai Backen/Max Fronk, J def. Alex Rogelstad/Max Magnuson 6-3, 6-4

Well. 2: Miles Taylor/Emmett Olson, VC def. Adam Sortland/Camron Andersen 7-6 (5), 6-4