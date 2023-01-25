Blue Jays Roundup: Girls hockey one goal short of Bismarck High/Legacy – Jamestown Sun

JAMESTOWN — Stella Belzer got the Jamestown High School girls hockey team bench rockin’ and rollin’.

The seventh grade, first-year varsity team member recorded the first goal of her varsity career in a conference tilt against Bismarck High/Legacy Tuesday night at Wilson Arena. Belzer recorded an assist earlier in the season to put her point total at two this season.

The only bad news was, Belzer’s goal wasn’t enough for the win.

Bismarck High/Legacy topped the Jays 4-3 to drop Jamestown’s record to 4-10-0. Final stats were not available when the Jamestown Sun went to press.

Belzer’s goal was followed by another from sophomore Ellie Krueger to put the Blue Jays up 2-1 after the opening period. Bismarck went on to score three unanswered to flip the score 3-2.

With about 9:30 left in the final frame, Belzer’s older sister, Bernadette, evened things up at three apiece after a misstep by a Bismarck defender left Bismarck’s goalie unprotected. The senior captain’s score was her 12th of the season.

One more from Bismarck — scored late in the third — was enough to ice it.

Jamestown’s Olivia Sorlie was a beast in between the pipes, making 40 total saves — 20 of which came in the third period.

The Blue Jays will be back in action on Friday with a road tilt against Minot. The Puck is scheduled to drop in the Magic City at 3:45 pm